Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Tshiunza helped Wales Under-20s to finish second to South Africa in the 2022 Summer Six Nations tournament

Ex-Wales captain Sam Warburton expects Exeter's Christ Tshiunza to make an impact for coach Warren Gatland's side in the forthcoming Six Nations.

With Justin Tipuric tipped to be open-side and Taulupe Faletau number eight, Tshiunza's blind-side rivals seem to be Jac Morgan and Aaron Wainwright.

Leicester open-side flanker Tommy Reffell is also in the mix.

"It could be the most athletic back row we've picked in a squad for a long time," said Warburton.

"You look at Tshiunza, Wainwright, Morgan, Reffell, Tipuric and Faletau - proven athlete after proven athlete after proven athlete."

British and Irish Lions Tipuric and Faletau are established Wales stars while Morgan and Reffell have been highly impressive in their ascendency to international honours.

Wainwright is back after falling out of favour during the reign of Gatland's predecessor Wayne Pivac.

In the meantime, 21-year-old Tshiunza's Test progress was halted by a hamstring injury suffered as Wales prepared for the 2022 Six Nations.

However, he can now challenge for a 2023 World Cup spot, boosted by his ability to also play in the second row.

"He plays wide a lot at Exeter, which suits Wales' system when they put a hooker or a back-rower in their 15-metre channel. He is very comfortable with ball in hand," said Warburton.

"He is not shy to dip in at breakdown defence as well and he is kind of ticking all the boxes at the minute. I am a big fan.

"He wears seven at Exeter, but to me he looks like a blind-side. He does a bit of everything, which is nice."

At 6ft 6in and over 17 stone, Tshiunza is also a more imposing presence than the rest of Wales' flanker options.

Warburton added: "His line-out credentials are one big bonus, and weight is another.

"With Tshiunza at six, who is 115kg, it makes a world of difference to a scrum. I am sure from a set-piece perspective there is a massive advantage there.

"For example, if you are playing South Africa, I think you are going to pick a different back row.

"I think you would go with Tshiunza at six against South Africa, who are going to come with a strong line-out and a strong set-piece game.

"So I think it's horses for courses and it gives you a little bit of flexibility over who you pick. I wouldn't say Morgan and Tipuric is the only (flanker) combination throughout the whole Six Nations or World Cup.

"I think there is definitely a time and a place where you might chop and change."

Warburton added: "I think Justin is someone who certainly plays, given his experience and his leadership credentials. I think Jac Morgan is in the front-running as well and Taulupe Faletau is nailed on for number eight.

"That is what I see as the starting trio, but I think we will see Tshiunza play at six at some point and I think Wainwright will get a run, whether he comes off the bench or plays in that six-eight hybrid role.

"I think 'Gats' will want him to get some more international rugby under his belt because he could be a big player for Wales, not just for now but beyond 2023 as well.

"We've got enough depth there now. As long as those guys are used and exposed to international rugby over the next few months then the back-row will be in a good place moving forward."