Brive lost 61-5 at Connacht in their last European Challenge Cup encounter on 14 January

European Challenge Cup: Brive v Cardiff Venue: Stadium de Brive Date: Saturday, 21 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website & app

Cardiff's European Challenge Cup game at French club Brive on Saturday has been brought forward by the hosts because of icy pitch conditions there.

The game was originally due to be played at 21:00 local time (20:00 GMT), but will kick off almost five hours earlier at 16:15 local (15:15 GMT).

Cardiff have already secured a top-four place in Pool A and a home last 16 tie.

A bonus-point win would mean they would top the group and potentially earn home quarter and semi-finals.

Brive are winless in their three games to date with only Newcastle Falcons below them in Pool A.

Cardiff's progress to the knockout stages was helped by the five-point deduction imposed on Bristol for fielding ineligible Elliott Stooke in the tournament.