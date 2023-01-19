Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Gonzalo Bertranou has been capped 47 times by Argentina

Dragons will play the remainder of the 2022-23 season without their scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou.

The Argentina international injured his foot in their United Rugby Championship defeat by Bulls on 6 January.

It had been Bertranou's first game back since last year's autumn internationals.

Dragons defence coach Simon Nott said "it's a real shame", describing him as "an integral part of our squad, a great competitor and great bloke".

Nott added: "It was innocuous. I remember walking down the tunnel after the game and he had a face like thunder... he knew he had done something.

"But Gonzo being Gonzo, he is as tough as teak and he played on with it and ended up with a season-ending injury."

But Nott said there was better news on back-rower Ollie Griffiths who was injured in Dragons' European Challenge Cup win over Pau at the weekend.

"He seems like he doesn't need an operation and hopefully he'll be playing before the end of the season," he explained.