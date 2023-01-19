Close menu

RFU approves reduction in tackle height for England community game to improve player safety

From the section Rugby Union

Twickenham Stadium
Player safety is at the forefront of the decision

Rugby chiefs are to introduce a reduction in tackle height from 1 July 2023 in the community game.

Players will only be allowed to tackle from waist height down, says the Rugby Football Union council.

It has been introduced to improve player safety.

"Evidence from our own research and from around the world clearly shows that lowering the tackle height will reduce head impact exposure," said RFU president Nigel Gillingham.

"[It will also reduce] the risk of concussion."

The community game covers clubs, schools, colleges and universities and the change will impact age-grade and adult levels.

"Programmes to support players, coaches and match officials, including detailed law application guidelines are being developed to ensure players, match officials and volunteers will be ready for next season." said the RFU.

The issue of head injury and concussion has been a discussion point in both the amateur and elite games.

The RFU added it will continue to work to "reduce head impacts in contact training in the community and elite games" and they will be supportive of any law changes proposed by World Rugby in "matches at the elite level that will further reduce head impact exposure".

The news comes on the same day more than 55 amateur players claimed playing the game had led to brain injuries.

Lawyers representing the group say they have written to World Rugby, the Welsh Rugby Union and RFU outlining their claims before a potential lawsuit.

'This will change the game as we know it' - analysis

Chris Jones, BBC rugby union correspondent

This is a seismic move from the RFU which will affect thousands of rugby union players and will have a profound impact in the short term.

In a week a number of former amateur players have declared legal action against the governing bodies, the RFU have made one of their biggest law changes in history in a bid to protect players and - in a nutshell - try and alter the complexion of the sport; from a contact and collision game, to an evasion one.

The adjustment will be extremely difficult for amateur players and referees, while there are numerous potential unintended consequences.

However the RFU says it has mounting scientific evidence to justify it, and point to successful trials around the world.

Given the dementia crisis gripping rugby union, any attempt - however drastic - to improve safety must be considered.

But make no mistake, for amateur players and spectators across the country, this will change the game as we know it.

  • Comment posted by Bigbaddog, today at 14:23

    I was under the impression that when this was tried in the pro game (lower tackles not necessarily below waist) concussion levels went through the roof- I can see an awful lot of knees contacting heads on Saturday afternoons at amateur UK clubs.

    • Reply posted by First name, today at 14:40

      First name replied:
      Correct - the went up. Because more concussions happen from tackling than being tackled.

  • Comment posted by jon, today at 14:21

    How does a maul form ?

    • Reply posted by jo in the north, today at 14:33

      jo in the north replied:
      And then as a result we end up with a ruck formed - players leading with the head to attempt the “clear” out. Players on the floor at risk of head contact with knees and feet.
      The ruck area needs a serious overhaul - the governing body seems unwilling to look at this.

  • Comment posted by First name, today at 14:37

    How sad. The game as we know it is leaving us.

    And from my experience head on knee/hip injuries happen more than head injuries from being tackled.

    • Reply posted by Whatsinaname, today at 14:47

      Whatsinaname replied:
      Some players used to raise their knees when they saw you going in for a waist high tackle.

      If they do that and step it can be very tricky to keep your head in a safe position as you tackle

      But the risk of head to head tackles are reduced, if you also ask players to stop ducking.

      And I'm in favour of a game that keeps the ball alive, much better spectacle than watching endless rucks and mauls

  • Comment posted by Jack, today at 14:36

    I was taught to tackle round the thighs, get your head on the right side, squeeze the runner's legs and use your body weight to bring them down. We weren't ever concerned with trapping the ball to stop offloads, smashing people back in the tackle (unless on the goal line), choke tackling to create mauls etc. - it's those aspects of coaching that have caused the issue.

    • Reply posted by Hopalongprop, today at 14:46

      Hopalongprop replied:
      I do remember being taught the 'smother' tackle but it was meant to be used in emergencies to stop the opposition player passing.

  • Comment posted by vern, today at 14:34

    IMHO this is just RFU wanting to be seen to be doing something as opposed to actually making a change that actually improves the lot of the players.
    The problem with tackling below the waist being mandatory is that you will get a huge increase in head to hip & head to knee contact. I'm certain when this was trialled previously it increased the number of concussions.

    • Reply posted by Bendtner_52, today at 15:01

      Bendtner_52 replied:
      If you were being sued from every angle by people who apparently were oblivious to the risks of the game wouldn't you try to be seen to be doing something?

  • Comment posted by short and curly, today at 14:21

    Great on paper, but is it really enforceable. A volunteer referee may become a scarce commodity.

    • Reply posted by bluemarlin, today at 14:27

      bluemarlin replied:
      Spot on.. Who would become an amateur Ref. Impossible situation

  • Comment posted by How it is, today at 14:34

    This is going to have a very profound impact on the game. One of the key reasons to tackle high is to prevent the offload in the tackle. With tackling only below he waist, the offload becomes unpreventable and the current defensive systems become completely obsolete. Are we really going to have different rules for Community v Elite Rugby?

    • Reply posted by wayne 07, today at 14:40

      wayne 07 replied:
      Your missing the point
      The rugby union game is meant to flow, tackling from the waist & below will create more offloads making the game more entertaining, it’s still can be very physical & intense . You can knock a player backwards & dislodge the ball in the waist area , if you time it right .

  • Comment posted by Adam, today at 14:13

    How do you stop a pick and go on the line?
    How do you prevent a player getting a pass away after the tackle?

    Seems daft, just referee the existing interpretation properly.

    • Reply posted by JohnSmith, today at 16:13

      JohnSmith replied:
      We were taught to tackle round the thighs in the late 70s, early 80s. I was pretty good at tackling, 98% of the time.
      The other 2%? Had my first serious concussion/ fractured skull at 13 years of age. 4 or 5 more serious concussions followed, the final one, during a training session after which I quit the game at 28. All bar one from collisions with knees and hips.

  • Comment posted by Ali, today at 14:06

    This just can't be implemented well, pick and goes will be virtually unstoppable, play will slow down even more because of constant penalties and shorter players will be at a massive advantage. Rugby is a dangerous sport and everyone who plays it accepts that. Think the RFU has really missed the mark on this one

    • Reply posted by JMOC1975, today at 15:08

      JMOC1975 replied:
      Well said, completely agree.

  • Comment posted by Lambo, today at 14:49

    My old PE teacher must turn in his grave when he sees some of todays tackling. He played at a very high himself and always taught us to tackle round the waist slipping down around the legs if possible, but always waist or legs. Maybe the size of todays players makes that more difficult but something needs to be done to stop all this ramming nonsense.

    • Reply posted by Whatsinaname, today at 14:57

      Whatsinaname replied:
      I think it's easier to take larger players down around the legs, but then I'm not 20+ stone off professional rugby player; so for me, trying to take on heavier players at chest height when they are moving at speed never really worked.

  • Comment posted by moosehound65, today at 14:22

    Rugby is a contact sport - I imagine that at least one of those considering a lawsuit may just as likely injured an opponent in the past, can we expect future claims against them?

    • Reply posted by JohnSmith, today at 16:18

      JohnSmith replied:
      Jousting and mortal combat were contact sports once. We don't do them anymore, because they are too dangerous.
      I have no problem in attempts to make the game safer. Tag and touch rugby would be equally, if not more entertaining, than the arm-wrestle, bump and grind the game has evolved into to today, with the advent of scrum caps and body armour.
      Padding has only made rugby more dangerous.

  • Comment posted by guy, today at 14:24

    Can't wait for eggchasers podcast to discuss this. What is fundamental is that the amateur game and professional game have the same laws, otherwise you end up with an NFL style elite and grassroots dies. Police the existing laws properly and accept that there is challenge and risk in a game played by consenting adults. That's why we played when young and watch now. LCD was right.

    • Reply posted by NM, today at 14:59

      NM replied:
      While I agree with your main point, not sure why you reference the NFL as the grassroots there is very much alive.

  • Comment posted by vernon, today at 14:28

    Play the rules and enjoy the game and the social like many have for over 100 years. Sign a disclaimer if you need to. World body boxing champs next. Nanny state gone mad.

    • Reply posted by Hopalongprop, today at 14:54

      Hopalongprop replied:
      Obviously you'd need Mum, Dad or Guardian to sign the disclaimer for youth players. Let's see ...
      "I agree for my son / daughter to play rugby & accept that rugby authorities bear no responsibility should said offspring suffer any injury including lasting brain damage"
      Please sign on the dotted line ....
      Wait. Where's everyone gone?

  • Comment posted by Thescribe, today at 14:00

    Its back to where it used to be when I played the game at school and University in the 70s/80s. This idea of tackling around the shoulders and chests was imported from Rugby League, as some were more interested in seeing 'hits' than proper tackling. Rugby Union is now just a glorified version of Rugby League with an extra 2 players on each side. Its certainly not the game it was.

    • Reply posted by Mad World, today at 14:08

      Mad World replied:
      Not entirely correct. Players now tackle around the ball to prevent the off-load

      Personally, there's nothing better in the game than seeing the ball kept alive in the tackle with a cracking off-load but I guess the law makers don't!

  • Comment posted by brycie1, today at 14:22

    I'm sure this was trialed before and whiplash and concussions increased!!

  • Comment posted by GWL, today at 13:51

    I'm all for lowering tackle heights but it must be practicable. Where is a players waist exactly? Difficult for player and referee to judge. "Waistband of the shorts" depends on the wearer's body shape and how yhey are worn.

    • Reply posted by MadMarchTaffy, today at 13:58

      MadMarchTaffy replied:
      Simon Cowell comes to mind...

  • Comment posted by First name, today at 14:43

    What if the player goes to hand you off?

    How do you defend a lineout?

    How do you defend on your own line?

    You can't strip the ball?

    • Reply posted by Whatsinaname, today at 14:50

      Whatsinaname replied:
      I'd have to read the details of the rules change - but surely making a grab for a ball to strip it, is a different action that wrapping player and ball.
      So that should still be ok.

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 14:04

    Wish I was still playing. No one would be able to tackle me.

  • Comment posted by Dougie, today at 15:55

    Played full back over forty years ago never had any trouble bringing down a rampaging forward. Get down low and keep you head well out of the way.

  • Comment posted by John N, today at 15:02

    Killing the game

