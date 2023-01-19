Close menu

RFU approves reduction in tackle height for England community game to improve player safety

Twickenham Stadium
Player safety is at the forefront of the decision

Rugby chiefs are to introduce a reduction in tackle height from 1 July 2023 in the community game.

Players will only be allowed to tackle from waist height down, says the Rugby Football Union council.

It has been introduced to improve player safety.

"Evidence from our own research and from around the world clearly shows that lowering the tackle height will reduce head impact exposure," said RFU president Nigel Gillingham.

"[It will also reduce] the risk of concussion."

The community game covers clubs, schools, colleges and universities and the change will impact age-grade and adult levels.

"Programmes to support players, coaches and match officials, including detailed law application guidelines are being developed to ensure players, match officials and volunteers will be ready for next season." said the RFU.

The issue of head injury and concussion has been a discussion point in both the amateur and elite games.

The RFU added it will continue to work to "reduce head impacts in contact training in the community and elite games" and they will be supportive of any law changes proposed by World Rugby in "matches at the elite level that will further reduce head impact exposure".

The news comes on the same day more than 55 amateur players claimed playing the game had led to brain injuries.

Lawyers representing the group say they have written to World Rugby, the Welsh Rugby Union and RFU outlining their claims before a potential lawsuit.

'This will change the game as we know it' - analysis

By Chris Jones, BBC rugby union correspondent

This is a seismic move from the RFU which will affect thousands of rugby union players and will have a profound impact in the short term.

In a week a number of former amateur players have declared legal action against the governing bodies, the RFU have made one of their biggest law changes in history in a bid to protect players and - in a nutshell - try and alter the complexion of the sport; from a contact and collision game, to an evasion one.

The adjustment will be extremely difficult for amateur players and referees, while there are numerous potential unintended consequences.

However the RFU says it has mounting scientific evidence to justify it, and point to successful trials around the world.

Given the dementia crisis gripping rugby union, any attempt - however drastic - to improve safety must be considered.

But make no mistake, for amateur players and spectators across the country, this will change the game as we know it.

Comments

Join the conversation

97 comments

  • Comment posted by JMOC1975, today at 14:57

    The RFU have just managed to bang the last of several nails into the coffin of the very game they are supposed to be custodians of. After 40 years of playing I shall be hanging up my boots, and if my clubs whatsapp group is anything to go by I will br far from alone. How very sad.

  • Comment posted by Casper, today at 14:53

    Cheek to cheek. Was told by the RFU I couldn't coach that!

    • Reply posted by next_question, today at 14:59

      next_question replied:
      Props ballroom dancing is something I'd pay to watch.

      Probably not more than once.

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 14:52

    Add 'tackle zone' markings on all shirts, make it easy and obvious. Players should target tackle zone, and officials will find it easier to make sensible judgements.

    • Reply posted by Origo, today at 14:58

      Origo replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Mark C, today at 14:52

    RFU meeting -
    'Lets remove tackling altogether as it is too dangerous'
    'But how would you get hold of the ball when someone is holding it?'
    'Tell you what lets not allow the ball to be carried but can only be kicked'
    'But the game would be slowed down due to the shape of the ball'
    'OK why don't we make the ball round' - ah - we have recreated football

  • Comment posted by Moronphobia, today at 14:50

    Is this really workable ?

    • Reply posted by Origo, today at 14:59

      Origo replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Lambo, today at 14:49

    My old PE teacher must turn in his grave when he sees some of todays tackling. He played at a very high himself and always taught us to tackle round the waist slipping down around the legs if possible, but always waist or legs. Maybe the size of todays players makes that more difficult but something needs to be done to stop all this ramming nonsense.

    • Reply posted by Whatsinaname, today at 14:57

      Whatsinaname replied:
      I think it's easier to take larger players down around the legs, but then I'm not 20+ stone off professional rugby player; so for me, trying to take on heavier players at chest height when they are moving at speed never really worked.

  • Comment posted by First name, today at 14:43

    What if the player goes to hand you off?

    How do you defend a lineout?

    How do you defend on your own line?

    You can't strip the ball?

    • Reply posted by Whatsinaname, today at 14:50

      Whatsinaname replied:
      I'd have to read the details of the rules change - but surely making a grab for a ball to strip it, is a different action that wrapping player and ball.
      So that should still be ok.

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 14:42

    What does the actual damage in rugby and head injuries? Mass, momentum, speed & a hefty impact.
    It’s the same as a car crash.

    If those factors are still possible even when lowering tackle height, then little is going change. The problem I think in the community game, especially with youngsters, is the mashup of players based on size and strength. Some 15 Y/O’s are bigger than their dads!

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 14:38

    Injuries i have personal experience of while playing/coaching over the last 30 years

    Broken cheek bone -not ball carrier
    broken neck (full recovery) - not ball carrier
    Broken leg (child) - ball carrier, lovely legs tackle from behind
    Broken leg (youth) - not ball carrier
    Head injury (youth) - not ball carrier or tackler
    Broken leg (youth) - not ball carrier

    How will this law help?

    • Reply posted by HJM422, today at 15:00

      HJM422 replied:
      None of those greatly increase your chance of brain damage so not sure why it's relevant

  • Comment posted by First name, today at 14:37

    How sad. The game as we know it is leaving us.

    And from my experience head on knee/hip injuries happen more than head injuries from being tackled.

    • Reply posted by Whatsinaname, today at 14:47

      Whatsinaname replied:
      Some players used to raise their knees when they saw you going in for a waist high tackle.

      If they do that and step it can be very tricky to keep your head in a safe position as you tackle

      But the risk of head to head tackles are reduced, if you also ask players to stop ducking.

      And I'm in favour of a game that keeps the ball alive, much better spectacle than watching endless rucks and mauls

  • Comment posted by Jack, today at 14:36

    I was taught to tackle round the thighs, get your head on the right side, squeeze the runner's legs and use your body weight to bring them down. We weren't ever concerned with trapping the ball to stop offloads, smashing people back in the tackle (unless on the goal line), choke tackling to create mauls etc. - it's those aspects of coaching that have caused the issue.

    • Reply posted by Hopalongprop, today at 14:46

      Hopalongprop replied:
      I do remember being taught the 'smother' tackle but it was meant to be used in emergencies to stop the opposition player passing.

  • Comment posted by Kilf25, today at 14:35

    Something needed to be done, so experiment first in the community game. It should also make the game more expansive with plenty of offloading...which isn't a bad thing either. In terms of the professional game, the defence coaches will have to come up with ideas how to counteract these offloads!! I also believe all the junior age groups up to 18 should be made to wear head gear & mouth guards.

    • Reply posted by vern, today at 14:43

      vern replied:
      Head gear is completely useless to prevent concussions and if anything leads to a false sense of safety leading to more head contact. This is evidence in NFL when concussions are a bigger issue than in rugby. Concussions are the brain hitting the INSIDE of the skull due to forces of momentum. What you suggest would cause an increase in injuries

  • Comment posted by How it is, today at 14:34

    This is going to have a very profound impact on the game. One of the key reasons to tackle high is to prevent the offload in the tackle. With tackling only below he waist, the offload becomes unpreventable and the current defensive systems become completely obsolete. Are we really going to have different rules for Community v Elite Rugby?

    • Reply posted by wayne 07, today at 14:40

      wayne 07 replied:
      Your missing the point
      The rugby union game is meant to flow, tackling from the waist & below will create more offloads making the game more entertaining, it’s still can be very physical & intense . You can knock a player backwards & dislodge the ball in the waist area , if you time it right .

  • Comment posted by vern, today at 14:34

    IMHO this is just RFU wanting to be seen to be doing something as opposed to actually making a change that actually improves the lot of the players.
    The problem with tackling below the waist being mandatory is that you will get a huge increase in head to hip & head to knee contact. I'm certain when this was trialled previously it increased the number of concussions.

  • Comment posted by Solraven, today at 14:33

    head injuries and concussions are a problem. No doubt. But this is not a solution. One of the greatest risks atm is players getting contacted when picking the ball up, either in a ruck (cleaning out a player bending over) or picking and driving for the line, a player running headfirst with their head barely off the floor. If this is implemented it will just encourage this headfirst play.

  • Comment posted by HMMurdoch, today at 14:33

    Growing up and playing rugby the coaching was all about waist and thigh contact in the tackle, and getting your head out of the way of the moving parts. The only other method we practiced was the ankle tap. If these basic and safe techniques are so lost to time then we need to have a hard look at coaching at all levels.

    • Reply posted by next_question, today at 14:39

      next_question replied:
      My school taught "man and ball" wherever possible, and encouraged mauling.

      How did your school get kids to ruck safely? Or did you not have competitive breakdowns?

  • Comment posted by vernon, today at 14:28

    Play the rules and enjoy the game and the social like many have for over 100 years. Sign a disclaimer if you need to. World body boxing champs next. Nanny state gone mad.

    • Reply posted by Hopalongprop, today at 14:54

      Hopalongprop replied:
      Obviously you'd need Mum, Dad or Guardian to sign the disclaimer for youth players. Let's see ...
      "I agree for my son / daughter to play rugby & accept that rugby authorities bear no responsibility should said offspring suffer any injury including lasting brain damage"
      Please sign on the dotted line ....
      Wait. Where's everyone gone?

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 14:26

    The best way to reduce head injuries from happening is to not play altogether. The best way to avoid alcoholism is to don’t drink. The safest way to live, is to stay indoors.

    All roughly true. The reality and practicality of it differs, however. The last juniors game I went to, I saw two lads suffer mild concussions from impact with knee/hip/thigh area.

    • Reply posted by The Academy, today at 14:28

      The Academy replied:
      It's about reduction of risk.

  • Comment posted by guy, today at 14:24

    Can't wait for eggchasers podcast to discuss this. What is fundamental is that the amateur game and professional game have the same laws, otherwise you end up with an NFL style elite and grassroots dies. Police the existing laws properly and accept that there is challenge and risk in a game played by consenting adults. That's why we played when young and watch now. LCD was right.

    • Reply posted by NM, today at 14:59

      NM replied:
      While I agree with your main point, not sure why you reference the NFL as the grassroots there is very much alive.

  • Comment posted by Bigbaddog, today at 14:23

    I was under the impression that when this was tried in the pro game (lower tackles not necessarily below waist) concussion levels went through the roof- I can see an awful lot of knees contacting heads on Saturday afternoons at amateur UK clubs.

    • Reply posted by First name, today at 14:40

      First name replied:
      Correct - the went up. Because more concussions happen from tackling than being tackled.

