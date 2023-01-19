RFU approves reduction in tackle height for England community game to improve player safety
Rugby chiefs are to introduce a reduction in tackle height from 1 July 2023 in the community game.
Players will only be allowed to tackle from waist height down, says the Rugby Football Union council.
It has been introduced to improve player safety.
"Evidence from our own research and from around the world clearly shows that lowering the tackle height will reduce head impact exposure," said RFU president Nigel Gillingham.
"[It will also reduce] the risk of concussion."
The community game covers clubs, schools, colleges and universities and the change will impact age-grade and adult levels.
"Programmes to support players, coaches and match officials, including detailed law application guidelines are being developed to ensure players, match officials and volunteers will be ready for next season." said the RFU.
The issue of head injury and concussion has been a discussion point in both the amateur and elite games.
The RFU added it will continue to work to "reduce head impacts in contact training in the community and elite games" and they will be supportive of any law changes proposed by World Rugby in "matches at the elite level that will further reduce head impact exposure".
The news comes on the same day more than 55 amateur players claimed playing the game had led to brain injuries.
Lawyers representing the group say they have written to World Rugby, the Welsh Rugby Union and RFU outlining their claims before a potential lawsuit.
'This will change the game as we know it' - analysis
By Chris Jones, BBC rugby union correspondent
This is a seismic move from the RFU which will affect thousands of rugby union players and will have a profound impact in the short term.
In a week a number of former amateur players have declared legal action against the governing bodies, the RFU have made one of their biggest law changes in history in a bid to protect players and - in a nutshell - try and alter the complexion of the sport; from a contact and collision game, to an evasion one.
The adjustment will be extremely difficult for amateur players and referees, while there are numerous potential unintended consequences.
However the RFU says it has mounting scientific evidence to justify it, and point to successful trials around the world.
Given the dementia crisis gripping rugby union, any attempt - however drastic - to improve safety must be considered.
But make no mistake, for amateur players and spectators across the country, this will change the game as we know it.
'Lets remove tackling altogether as it is too dangerous'
'But how would you get hold of the ball when someone is holding it?'
'Tell you what lets not allow the ball to be carried but can only be kicked'
'But the game would be slowed down due to the shape of the ball'
'OK why don't we make the ball round' - ah - we have recreated football
How do you defend a lineout?
How do you defend on your own line?
You can't strip the ball?
It’s the same as a car crash.
If those factors are still possible even when lowering tackle height, then little is going change. The problem I think in the community game, especially with youngsters, is the mashup of players based on size and strength. Some 15 Y/O’s are bigger than their dads!
Broken cheek bone -not ball carrier
broken neck (full recovery) - not ball carrier
Broken leg (child) - ball carrier, lovely legs tackle from behind
Broken leg (youth) - not ball carrier
Head injury (youth) - not ball carrier or tackler
Broken leg (youth) - not ball carrier
How will this law help?
And from my experience head on knee/hip injuries happen more than head injuries from being tackled.
The problem with tackling below the waist being mandatory is that you will get a huge increase in head to hip & head to knee contact. I'm certain when this was trialled previously it increased the number of concussions.
All roughly true. The reality and practicality of it differs, however. The last juniors game I went to, I saw two lads suffer mild concussions from impact with knee/hip/thigh area.