Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales were defeated by South Africa in the final of last year's U20 Six Nations Summer Series

Wales Under-20s will have their final opportunity to impress ahead of the Six Nations when they play Poland at Cardiff Arms Park on Friday.

Head coach Byron Hayward has named a fresh squad to take on a senior Polish side coached by Welsh duo Christian Hitt and Morgan Stoddart.

Only four players who featured in last year's Under-20s Six Nations Summer Series in Treviso retain their places.

They are Mackenzie Martin, Cameron Winnett, Harri Houston and Dan Edwards.

"It's a last opportunity as we play Ireland in just over two weeks in the opening round of the Six Nations in Colwyn Bay," said Hayward.

"Physicality is important at Test match level so we'll be looking to match them.

"If you look across the 15 places, most of them will be up for grabs. We've got good competition, particularly in the back-line."

With Mason Grady joining Joe Hawkins, Christ Tshiunza and Dafydd Jenkins in Warren Gatland's Six Nations squad, Hayward said there is plenty of incentive for his players.

"We don't need to say anything to motivate the players," he added.

"Less than six months ago the likes of Joe, Dafydd, Christ and Mason were playing for us. They have all graduated within six months of coming out of the U20s so that's a real positive for us."

Wales U20s: Cameron Winnett; Llien Morgan, Louie Hennessey, Harri Ackerman, Harri Houston; Dan Edwards, Archie Hughes; Dylan Keller Griffiths, Lewis Morgan, Will Couch, Liam Edwards, Jonny Green, Huw Davies, Luca Giannini, Mackenzie Martin

Replacements: Isaac Young, Freddie Chapman, Tomas Pritchard, Patrick Nelson, Owain Evans, Caleb Salmon, Tom Caple, Harri Williams, Harrison James, Iestyn Gwilliam, Jac Davies.