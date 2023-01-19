Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Chunya Munga has played 12 times for London Irish this season

London Irish second row Chunya Munga has signed a new contract.

The 22-year-old - who has come up through the club's academy - has featured 45 times for the Exiles since his debut in October 2019.

Irish have not disclosed the length of the former England Under-20 player's new deal at the Premiership club.

"Chunya has really come into his own lately and has showed excellent qualities both on and off the pitch," Irish boss Declan Kidney said.

"Myself and the coaches look forward to what he can bring to the team in the future, he is still very young but he has potential to reach even bigger heights with us," Kidney told the club website.