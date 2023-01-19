Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

The Six Nations will return to BBC television, radio and online from Saturday, 4 February with live coverage of Wales v Ireland.

Scotland and Wales home games will be shown live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online, while BBC Two's Rugby Special, hosted by Ugo Monye on Sunday evenings, will have highlights of every match.

BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Sports Extra will have live commentary of every game and the BBC Sport website and app will feature live streams, text commentaries and video highlights.

France, who will host the 2023 World Cup in the autumn, are the defending champions, but Ireland are the number one side in the world after securing a series win in New Zealand last summer.

England and Wales both have new coaches in Steve Borthwick and Warren Gatland respectively as they seek to revive their fortunes.

Scotland will look to improve on their fourth-place finish in 2022, while Italy will seek to build on their victory over Wales last March. That win ended their losing run of 36 Six Nations games.

Live games on BBC One

BBC TV will show live coverage of one match every weekend:

4 FebWales v Ireland

11 FebScotland v Wales

25 FebWales v England

12 MarScotland v Ireland

18 MarScotland v Italy

Six Nations legends Martin Johnson, Sam Warburton, John Barclay and Tommy Bowe will provide insight and analysis on TV, while former referee Nigel Owens will provide an official's perspective at key points during games.

Radio & digital coverage

World Cup winners Matt Dawson, Katy Daly-McLean and Paul Grayson, former Lions captain Warburton, Lions stars Tom Shanklin and Denis Hickie, and former Scotland captain Barclay will be among the experts on Radio 5 Live's coverage.

The Rugby Union Weekly podcast, with rugby union correspondent Chris Jones, Monye and Danny Care, will run daily editions during match weeks from Monday, 30 January.

As well as live text commentaries, highlights of every match, including in-play video clips of BBC matches, will be available via the BBC Sport website and app.

The BBC Sport website will also be home to a weekly column from former England scrum-half Dawson.

On social media, BBC Sport accounts will provide all the latest breaking news stories and best clips from the tournament on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

There will also be further coverage across BBC Scotland, BBC Wales and BBC Northern Ireland throughout the tournament.

BBC Sport also has live coverage on its digital platforms of every match of the Under-20 Six Nations and will broadcast all the games in the Women's Six Nations on BBC TV and online when it begins on 25 March.