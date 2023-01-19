Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom West was part of the England team which won the 2016 World Under-20 Championship

Leicester Tigers have signed former Wasps prop Tom West on a deal that runs until the end of the season.

He had been without a club since Wasps went into administration in October.

The 26-year-old, who was called up to the England squad in 2021 but is yet to earn a senior cap, is the fourth former Wasps player to join Tigers following the Coventry-based club's demise.

"I am really looking forward to get going, especially after what's happened this season," West said.

West joins former Wasps team-mates Sam Wolstenholme, Gabriel Oghre and Charlie Atkinson to recommence their careers at Mattioli Woods Welford Road after being among the 167 players and staff to lose their jobs just three months ago.

The prop had spent more than a decade with Wasps, coming through the club's academy to make his league debut in 2018 before going on to start in their Premiership final defeat by Exeter in 2020.

Interim Tigers head coach Richard Wigglesworth said West "will be a positive addition to the club", add competition for places and bolster their forward pack before a busy international schedule.

"He adds some much-needed depth in the front-row, where we have injuries and the potential for players away during the Six Nations," Wigglesworth said.