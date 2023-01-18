Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

McLean scored two tries on his Scotland debut against Tonga in October 2021

Glasgow Warriors have suspended full-back Rufus McLean after he pleaded guilty to domestic abuse charges.

McLean reportedly external-link appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, where sentencing was deferred after his guilty plea at an earlier hearing.

The three-time Scotland cap, 22, is under investigation by the club and a disciplinary hearing will be held this week to determine what happens next.

In a statement, Warriors said it "does not condone abuse of any kind".

McLean, who scored two tries on his Scotland debut against Tonga in October 2021, last featured for Glasgow in the win over Perpignan on 16 December.

The club added: "Therefore, along with Scottish Rugby, [we] immediately suspended the player following his plea."