Six Nations: Ruaridh McConnochie on switching to Scotland from England

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugbycomments22

Ruaridh McConnochie
Ruaridh McConnochie says his call-up is "a foot in the door" with Scotland

Ruaridh McConnochie has dismissed criticism of the rule allowing players to switch countries and says he is desperate to fulfil his "childhood dream" of playing for Scotland.

The London-born Bath wing, 31, featured for England at the 2019 World Cup.

However he can represent the country of his parents' birth because three years have passed since his last England cap.

"People disagree about the ruling but I think 'why not?'" he said after being named in Scotland's Six Nations squad.

"Your career is short - why shouldn't you go for the most you can?" added McConnochie, whose mother grew up "a stone's throw from Murrayfield" and whose Glaswegian father moved to London in the 1980s.

"It's been pretty surreal. I couldn't quite believe it when Gregor called me. It was pretty cool.

"We were born in London, me and my brothers, but my dad is a very proud Scot. He has supported Scotland all his life and played or had a trial with Scottish Schoolboys.

"We grew up with all the stories about his favourite players. It was always in our thoughts that we were Scotland fans.

"But not being in any academy I had gone to university and ended up playing for English Universities. I had messaged the 'Exiles' programme for Scotland and never heard much back."

If head coach Gregor Townsend gives McConnochie - who scored a try against the United States in one of his two matches at the 2019 World Cup - game time in the Six Nations he would become the first player to represent England and Scotland in the modern era.

The Scotland coach, who selected former Australia back row Jack Dempsey during the autumn Tests, met McConnachie in Bath last October and told him he had been on his radar since the eligibility rule changed.

With Edinburgh's Darcy Graham injured, McConnachie is competing against the recalled Sean Maitland of Saracens and Glasgow's Kyle Steyn for a place on the opposite wing to Duhan van der Merwe of Edinburgh and the British and Irish Lions.

Townsend's side start their Six Nations campaign against England at Twickenham on 4 February before hosting Wales seven days later.

"It's a foot in the door," said McConnachie, who prides himself on his work rate and his love of "getting on to cross kicks and high balls".

"Being in the training squad is a step in the right direction. I'm not getting any younger and I want to make the most of it.

"Darcy and Duhan have been, in my opinion, the most impactful wingers in the world in the last few years. It's a good platform to chase.

"They're such different players, physically, but they offer so much in different ways. It's good to look at how they make Scotland better."

McConnochie's Bath team-mates Josh Bayliss and Cameron Redpath will be welcome company in the squad for a player who describes himself as "a quiet, awkward bloke".

He says his dad, who lives near Crieff, was "pretty ecstatic" when he told him about his call-up, and that it was "probably a bitter pill for him to swallow when England Sevens came knocking" but who supported his decision nonetheless.

McConnochie, who has "an immense amount of pride" at winning two England caps, added: "At the time we thought that was me saying goodbye to Scotland and my childhood dream.

"I'm so happy that it's come round and to get the opportunity to train with the squad and try to push into that 23 is really cool."

Comments

Join the conversation

21 comments

  • Comment posted by TheLastKingOfEngland, today at 13:31

    You can't blame Scotland, they're playing within the rules, and I'd say it's only a matter of time before most countries use this.

    That said I don't like the rule, and the only advantage I can see is that it stops coaches giving out a cap to stop players going to another country.

  • Comment posted by Hopalongprop, today at 13:30

    "Don't worry Uncle Daws, I'm moving to Bristol but I'll never play for England" Billy V. You can understand how young lads & men may be torn as to who they represent. If you're living in England, you're pushed into the England youth programme & (let's be honest) the benefits of scholarships & rewards (25k vs 6k/match fee) easy to see how heads are turned one way. Sort of financial imperialism

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 13:24

    So, his childhood dream was to play for Scotland, but he played for England. Did Scotland not want him before? Why did he play for England, if Scotland was his childhood dream. Lucky him. New rules.

  • Comment posted by giggy moon, today at 13:06

    Does it matter? The Kiwis have two thirds Islanders, the Irish have two thirds overseas. Look at just a few of Farrell's men. Gibson Park, Carberry, Bundi Aki, Matt Hanson, James Lowe etc and that's only the backs. Only one genuine team of nationals in world rugby and thats the Springboks. End of!

    • Reply posted by TheLastKingOfEngland, today at 13:12

      TheLastKingOfEngland replied:
      Argentina?

  • Comment posted by A BALANCED VIEW, today at 13:06

    Irrespective of whether this is within the rules and regulations (and I have no doubt that it is), it just feels plain wrong and is not in the spirit of the game. I appreciate that every other nation bend the rules but it doesn't make it right.
    It also sends out a rather depressing message to up and coming Scottish youngsters

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 13:12

      SD replied:
      Totally agree. It's within current laws but isn't right.

  • Comment posted by NeilT, today at 13:01

    Makes a change from poaching South Africans, I suppose. Also, good news (for all the other teams) that Hogg will be fit for the 6N.

  • Comment posted by BBBBBC, today at 12:51

    Using one of Englands has beens? How desperate do you have to be to put a team together?!

  • Comment posted by Agoodbigun, today at 12:48

    Not sure it i the way forward Scotland, but as a short term fix? Is it okay? Maybe..

  • Comment posted by Angry Beast, today at 12:47

    These regulations were put in place to help the likes of Fiji, Tonga and Samoa, who lose a huge amount of talent to Australia and NZ, to become more competitive. Scotland should be embarrassed at exploiting it as a Tier 1 rugby nation.

    • Reply posted by Gyro-11, today at 12:51

      Gyro-11 replied:
      Any more embarassed than teams like Australia and especially New Zealand pinching players from the Pacific islands, for whom this change was made to benefit? Your own comment to that effect undermines your point! Has Scotland pinched anyone from the Pacific islands?

  • Comment posted by U21180998, today at 12:45

    This is laughable along with Healey, Scotland Desperate.

    • Reply posted by Gyro-11, today at 12:55

      Gyro-11 replied:
      It may be laughable, but the fact is Scotland has a very small playing pool and just two proessional teams. The current crisis in the Gallagher English Premiership illustrates the challenge of funding professional rugby so there isn't an easy fix. Unless I'm mistaken, I think Ireland has tackled this challenge very well. Still not sure how they fund 4 professional provinces though.

