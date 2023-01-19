Close menu

Six Nations: Ruaridh McConnochie on switching to Scotland from England

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugbycomments92

Ruaridh McConnochie
Ruaridh McConnochie says his call-up is "a foot in the door" with Scotland

Ruaridh McConnochie has dismissed criticism of the rule allowing players to switch countries and says he is desperate to fulfil his "childhood dream" of playing for Scotland.

The London-born Bath wing, 31, featured for England at the 2019 World Cup.

However he can represent the country of his parents' birth because three years have passed since his last England cap.

"People disagree about the ruling but I think 'why not?'" he said after being named in Scotland's Six Nations squad.

"Your career is short - why shouldn't you go for the most you can?" added McConnochie, whose mother grew up "a stone's throw from Murrayfield" and whose Glaswegian father moved to London in the 1980s.

"It's been pretty surreal. I couldn't quite believe it when Gregor called me. It was pretty cool.

"We were born in London, me and my brothers, but my dad is a very proud Scot. He has supported Scotland all his life and played or had a trial with Scottish Schoolboys.

"We grew up with all the stories about his favourite players. It was always in our thoughts that we were Scotland fans.

"But not being in any academy I had gone to university and ended up playing for English Universities. I had messaged the 'Exiles' programme for Scotland and never heard much back."

If head coach Gregor Townsend gives McConnochie - who scored a try against the United States in one of his two matches at the 2019 World Cup - game time in the Six Nations he would become the first player to represent England and Scotland in the modern era.

The Scotland coach, who selected former Australia back row Jack Dempsey during the autumn Tests, met McConnachie in Bath last October and told him he had been on his radar since the eligibility rule changed.

With Edinburgh's Darcy Graham injured, McConnachie is competing against the recalled Sean Maitland of Saracens and Glasgow's Kyle Steyn for a place on the opposite wing to Duhan van der Merwe of Edinburgh and the British and Irish Lions.

Townsend's side start their Six Nations campaign against England at Twickenham on 4 February before hosting Wales seven days later.

"It's a foot in the door," said McConnachie, who prides himself on his work rate and his love of "getting on to cross kicks and high balls".

"Being in the training squad is a step in the right direction. I'm not getting any younger and I want to make the most of it.

"Darcy and Duhan have been, in my opinion, the most impactful wingers in the world in the last few years. It's a good platform to chase.

"They're such different players, physically, but they offer so much in different ways. It's good to look at how they make Scotland better."

McConnochie's Bath team-mates Josh Bayliss and Cameron Redpath will be welcome company in the squad for a player who describes himself as "a quiet, awkward bloke".

He says his dad, who lives near Crieff, was "pretty ecstatic" when he told him about his call-up, and that it was "probably a bitter pill for him to swallow when England Sevens came knocking" but who supported his decision nonetheless.

McConnochie, who has "an immense amount of pride" at winning two England caps, added: "At the time we thought that was me saying goodbye to Scotland and my childhood dream.

"I'm so happy that it's come round and to get the opportunity to train with the squad and try to push into that 23 is really cool."

Comments

Join the conversation

92 comments

  • Comment posted by RFU03, today at 14:58

    Plastic scotchman, say no more.

  • Comment posted by pilotdudeuk, today at 14:55

    For all those English fans moaning about the spirit of this law not being followed......is that the same attitude to spirit of the law that England applied to ensuring Farrell is available for the Calcutta Cup game by 'releasing' him for saracens game the week before 6nations start?
    Glass houses and all that🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by EUAN GIBSON, today at 14:46

    Of all the “new” eligibility rules, this one causes me the most consternation. No reflection on the lad (or Scotland) as they’re allowed to do it, but it sits uneasily for me

    • Reply posted by OTS, today at 14:53

      OTS replied:
      It sits uneasy with most of us, I can see why they did it, but it does sit uneasy.

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 14:40

    Rules are rules so all good. Not like they're cheating as they and Wales did previously with made up links. Hope he does well.

    • Reply posted by pilotdudeuk, today at 14:56

      pilotdudeuk replied:
      Who cheated? Which Scottish player had made up links?

  • Comment posted by MrBounce, today at 14:40

    This is the reason why I hate the "switch nationality" aspect of eligibility. I remember him being delighted to represent England and to be picked for the RWC Squad as he'd represented GB for the Olympics - perfect to represent his country in such a tournament.

    No longer at the top of the English pile, he's off to Scotland just 3 years later? It makes a mockery of the whole eligibility process.

  • Comment posted by Charles Correa, today at 14:40

    I don't think there is anything wrong with what he's doing, I'm a Brazilian Scot who grew up in England. I've got a lot of love for all three nations (although Scotland comes first). If it was me I would represent each nation with pride and passion. I hope it goes well for him.

  • Comment posted by Globetrotter, today at 14:39

    Hope the turncoat gets a proper English welcome on the pitch - that's from a Bath fan too! Absolute joke of a system...

  • Comment posted by DB, today at 14:33

    Very hard to believe it's his 'childhood dream', why not reject the England call up and make your feelings felt if that's the case? Makes a bit of mockery of the rules, i was under the impression the point was to boost tier 2 nations, not for British players to get a 2nd bite when they're out of favour with their current nation.

    • Reply posted by OTS, today at 14:35

      OTS replied:
      Where did you get that impression from?

  • Comment posted by The Nadger, today at 14:27

    Once capped that should be it !
    This is utter nonsense making a mockery of the international game.
    Also residency should be 8 - 10 years - another joke !

    • Reply posted by OTS, today at 14:50

      OTS replied:
      If the residency was 10 years, that would put Marcus Smith, Tuilagi, Vunipola bros etc out the picture.
      Marcus Smith is only 23 now, he didn't arrive in Britain until he was a couple of days short of 14, & 14 mths later he was playing for Eng U16
      Tuilagi became a British citizen in 2014, & 6 yrs later played for Eng Saxons

      You're correct, some rules are a joke, but at least Sco play within them

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 14:24

    Fair play to the guy, he was never going to get another look in for England at his age so why not. Scotland are going to need all the help they can get to avoid a repeat of the last world cup, especially with SA & Ireland in their group this time round!!

  • Comment posted by Henrys Ford, today at 14:23

    Looks like the SRU won’t be investing in youth development any time soon. Still that leaves more money for MD’s bonuses.

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 14:29

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      Absolutely agree, SRU is a joke organisation!

      Still, looks like the rfu also saved a few pennies not paying up Eddie’s full contract leaving him free to coach oz. Will be entertaining watching his best Freddie Kruger impersonation when he comes back to haunt them in Marseille…!!

  • Comment posted by mcarta, today at 14:19

    paints the picture of a protectionist culture of top level rugby. Why does there need to be player sharing between tier one nations?

    • Reply posted by magicdarkshadow2, today at 14:33

      magicdarkshadow2 replied:
      Interesting point. The original proposed rule change was supposed to be for players to switch to Tier 1 to Tier 2. But it is what is now.

  • Comment posted by Bigbaddog, today at 14:16

    He could swap for Wales in three years if after trying Murrayfield he decides he prefers the home changing rooms in Cardiff

  • Comment posted by Jamie864864, today at 14:16

    Fingers crossed Agent McConnochie. The infiltration mission is a go.

  • Comment posted by Sid69, today at 14:15

    Article says it all: a Kiwi, an ex England international (born in London) and a Saffer competing for the 'Scotland' wing spot. With France, there is a danger of international game becoming a premier league style competition for players of all nationalities. Opening 6N game England vs Scotland plus Rest of the World???

    • Reply posted by Respect has to be earned, today at 14:28

      Respect has to be earned replied:
      There are definitely no South Sea Islanders or Phillipino's in the Scotland squad!

  • Comment posted by first five-eighth , today at 14:15

    Scotland targeting our players, “Scottish qualified” and non-Scottish players on residency.

    What else is new?

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 14:07

    “Childhood dream to play for Scotland” that obviously turned out to be an adult nightmare playing for England….?? 🤑😲🫤

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 14:00

    If it doesn’t work out with Scotland there are other countries to try. Rugby eligibility laws are skewed.

    • Reply posted by WPL, today at 14:18

      WPL replied:
      Yes. He may have toured Australia or somewhere in a gap year.

  • Comment posted by Davey, today at 13:57

    McConnochie following his dream to play for Scotland rather than England. Jones following his dream to coach Australia rather than England. Good luck to them both.

    • Reply posted by Jamie864864, today at 14:26

      Jamie864864 replied:
      Eddie following a dream to be Australia head coach again after being sacked before by the ARFU.

