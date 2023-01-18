Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rhys Webb has been in fine form for Ospreys this season

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth says Rhys Webb is a "great advert" for the importance of showing resilience following his Wales recall.

The scrum-half, 34, has been named in Warren Gatland's Six Nations squad having been in fine form for Ospreys.

Webb had previously been overlooked by Wayne Pivac, with his last international appearance coming in November 2020.

"He's a guy who's kept battling and not let his performances dip," said Booth.

"I know he's not a young player, far from it, and he'll be the first to hate me for saying it.

"But he is a great advert for those young players about resilience and never losing faith in what you're doing and leading from the front whatever the circumstance you find yourself in."

Webb is one of 14 Ospreys named in Gatland's 37-man Wales party, something Booth sees as a positive despite the fact that he will lose a large section of his squad.

"We have got a programme that wants to develop the person, develop the player to maximise their talent and to go as far as they can, so from that point of view it is a great advert of what we are doing here," he said.

"From that point of view it is the biggest compliment."

Booth admits he had been prepared to lose more players to Wales, and counts prop Nicky Smith as one of the unlucky ones.

"He has been one of our form players - he has performed exceptionally well," he added.

"He has been around the block and he understands it. Our job is to try and get Nicky back there.

"We have had this situation before. Adam Beard, George North, Gareth Anscombe, it's part and parcel."

Following their double over French champions Montpellier, Ospreys go in search of a European Champions Cup knockout place at English champions Leicester on Friday.

The trip to Welford Road brings to an end a gruelling sequence of fixtures which included a visit from United Rugby Championship leaders Leinster and two festive derbies.

This run, coupled with Welsh rugby's financial problems, led Booth to say: "This is the hardest period of my coaching career without a doubt, in relation to opposition, in relation to off-field challenges, in relation to unknowns and uncertainty.

"When I get a chance to reflect on it, I am sure there will be some good learnings. Hopefully I can make a note of them and not have to learn them again.

"But that is the beauty of coaching, that's why we do what we do, it's not straightforward and you have to find a way."