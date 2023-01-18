Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Stuart Hogg scored a try in his most recent Scotland appearance, the 52-29 win over Argentina in November

Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg should be fit for the Six Nations, says Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter.

The British and Irish Lion, 30, has not played since 24 December due to a heel injury and did not travel to last week's Champions Cup game at the Bulls.

The former Scotland captain has won 96 caps over the course of 11 years.

"The heel is improving. We gave him until the Saturday before we flew, he still couldn't run at pace or any distance," Baxter told BBC Sport.

"He's an improving picture, but he's still not training.

"It's not a significant ligament or cartilage or something like that, so there's an expectation he'll come through in time for the Six Nations."

Jack Yeandle had to be helped off the field after his head injury last week

Meanwhile Baxter says Exeter will take their time with hooker Jack Yeandle after he was carried off the field in Pretoria with a head injury.

With Luke Cowan-Dickie also out with an ankle problem, Exeter will give a chance for Jack Innard and Dan Frost to impress against Castres at the weekend.

"It was a significant block of time that he was being treated, we've already made the decision despite any timings around the return to play," Baxter said.

"We'll probably be overcautious with him and make sure he's 100% right and everything gets done properly.

"Yeands is not the kind of a guy who would ever stay down and the truth was he was a bit dazed still afterwards, he didn't recover quickly post-game."