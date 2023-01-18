Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Marika Koroibete played rugby league for Fiji before playing union for Australia

Wallabies Marika Koroibete and Nick Phipps and All Black Ngani Laumape will be part of a star-studded World XV to take on the Barbarians in May.

It is understood all three have been recruited for Steve Hansen's side, with Fiji superstar Semi Radradra also in contention.

The Barbarians will be coached by Eddie Jones, who has committed to the fixture despite rejoining Australia.

The World XV face the Barbarians at Twickenham on Sunday, 28 May.

Koroibete was one of the form wingers in the world in 2022. Powerful centre Laumape, meanwhile, is eyeing up a switch to Tonga this year after last representing New Zealand at the end of 2020.

Jones' Barbarians look set to field Welsh great Alun Wyn Jones, who has been approached to make his debut for the invitational side.

For former England boss Jones, who has been appointed Australia coach until 2027, it will be a first visit to Twickenham since his sacking by the Rugby Football Union.

"I can't wait to coach the Barbarians again this year - I had that commitment written into my new contract," he said. "It'll be a great challenge."

Jones says returning to the Wallabies potentially "closes a circle" on his coaching journey, after first leading his country between 2001 and 2005.

"In coaching, there isn't a pathway," said the 62-year-old.

"You just try and do as good a job as you can, and you keep doing the job until someone tells you that you can't do it any more.

"People either offer you a job, or you go looking for a job, and I was lucky enough to be offered this one - but it does potentially close a circle on a coaching career.

"It's been 18 years since I've coached Australia and, in that time, I've coached South Africa, Japan and England. I've won a World Cup final, lost a World Cup final, and now I get a chance to coach my own country so it's quite humbling.

"I probably thought that England was going to be my last full-time coaching role, but I'm enjoying it so much still.

"As long as I'm healthy, fit, energetic and committed, then there's no reason why you should stop, is there? I love the game."