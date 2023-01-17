Gregor Townsend says the Six Nations build-up has reminded him how lucky he is to be Scotland head coach

Gregor Townsend is unclear if he will remain as Scotland head coach beyond this year's World Cup, with no contract offer on the table from Scottish Rugby.

His deal runs out after the tournament in the autumn and he has been linked with several jobs, including the French national team and Leicester.

The former Glasgow coach says the decision on whether he remains in charge of Scotland is out of his hands.

"I don't know, that's for other people to decide," Townsend said.

"There's not been any discussions prior to the Six Nations so I would imagine they will happen post-Six Nations. My focus is on next week, how busy I'm going to be and how we can do well in the Six Nations and we'll see what happens after that."

Speaking to the BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast, Townsend confirmed he had received an approach about potentially joining the France coaching staff after the World Cup but says, despite reports to the contrary, there has been "no contact" with English Premiership side Leicester.

"Before Christmas I got a call from someone in France to find out if I would be available and interested," he said.

"I said I could be available because my contract is ending at the end of the year, but I certainly don't want to discuss anything beyond that because: a) we play France in the Six Nations, and b) I don't know what's going to happen, whether a contract will be forthcoming from Scottish Rugby or if it's something I want to continue.

"So that was the end of that discussion."

Now in his sixth year as national head coach, Townsend says his passion for the job is as strong as ever, but says that will not be the deciding factor in whether he remains in the job beyond France 2023.

"That is irrelevant if there is no further contract discussions or offer. Let's wait and see.

"I love the job in so many ways. Being here a week or two before the Six Nations just reminds me how lucky I am to be in this position. It would be a real loss if it wasn't part of my future, but I do love coaching and whatever happens I do want to coach beyond next year, whatever that is.

"I was really pleased with what the group did on and off the field out in Argentina, really pleased with the way the team played throughout the autumn, especially those last two games.

"It's convinced me even more that this team is capable of taking on anyone and beating anyone."