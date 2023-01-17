Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Henry Slade has won 50 caps for England

England have received a Six Nations boost with Henry Slade's red card being overturned by a disciplinary panel.

The Exeter centre was sent off for a high tackle in Chiefs' 39-28 Champions Cup defeat by Bulls on Saturday.

But it is understood the red card has been rescinded, leaving Slade free to play immediately.

England begin their Six Nations campaign against Scotland at Twickenham on 4 February with Slade a prime contender to start the match.

Slade was named in head coach Steve Borthwick's 36-man squad on Monday alongside centres Manu Tuilagi, Dan Kelly and Joe Marchant, while Owen Farrell and Elliot Daly can also play in the midfield.

A red card for head contact carries a minimum six-game suspension, although this can be reduced to three games because of mitigating factors, while the completion of a World Rugby tackling course can reduce the ban by a further game.

Champions Cup organisers, EPCR, will release the official disciplinary decisions from the weekend on Wednesday morning.