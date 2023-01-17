Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Ben Healy, Cameron Henderson, Ruaridh McConnochie and Stafford McDowall are the uncapped quartet in Scotland's Six Nations squad

Former England wing Ruaridh McConnochie is one of four uncapped players named in Scotland's Six Nations squad.

Bath's McConnochie, 31, appeared at the last World Cup, but earned the second of his two England caps three years ago so is eligible to switch nationalities.

Leicester Tigers lock Cameron Henderson, Munster fly-half Ben Healy, and Glasgow Warriors centre Stafford McDowall could also make Test debuts.

Healy, who is to join Edinburgh, has represented Ireland at under-20 level.

However, he qualifies for Scotland through his grandparents and is called up in the absence of the injured Adam Hastings.

Zander Fagerson, Fraser Brown and Hamish Watson are included despite fitness concerns, but Darcy Graham and Scott Cummings have not made it because of injuries.

Huw Jones and Sean Maitland are recalled to a squad captained by Jamie Ritchie.

Gregor Townsend's Scotland start against England at Twickenham on 4 February before hosting Wales seven days later.

A trip to France follows on 26 February, before Ireland and Italy come to Edinburgh on 12 and 19 March respectively.

Scotland squad

Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Sale), Josh Bayliss (Bath), Simon Berghan, Jamie Bhatti, Fraser Brown (all Glasgow), Dave Cherry (Edinburgh), Andy Christie (Saracens), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh), Jack Dempsey, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson (all Glasgow), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Jonny Gray (Exeter), Richie Gray (Glasgow), Cameron Henderson (Leicester), WP Nel, Jamie Ritchie, Pierre Schoeman (all Edinburgh), Javan Sebastian (Scarlets), Sam Skinner (Edinburgh), Rory Sutherland (Ulster), George Turner (Glasgow), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh)

Backs: Chris Harris (Gloucester), Ben Healy (Munster), Stuart Hogg (Exeter), George Horne, Huw Jones (both Glasgow), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Sean Maitland (Saracens), Ruaridh McConnochie (Bath) Stafford McDowell, Ali Price (both Glasgow), Cameron Redpath (Bath), Finn Russell (Racing 92), Ollie Smith, Kyle Steyn, Sione Tuipulotu (all Glasgow), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh), Ben White (London Irish)