Will Porter moved to Bristol in October as cover for Harry Randall after the England scrum-half suffered a hamstring injury

Bristol scrum-half Will Porter will move to Harlequins in the summer.

Porter, 24, joined the Bears earlier this season after the collapse of old club Wasps and has made five starts.

The former England youth international played 58 times for Wasps before moving to Bristol in October and his signing comes after Danny Care extended his stay at the Stoop last month.

"Will is a great operator who has excelled with two top Premiership sides," said Quins boss Tabai Matson.

"He will add further quality depth at scrum-half for us and we're looking forward to seeing how he fits in this summer.