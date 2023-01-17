Eddie Jones: Ex-England coach would ignore RFU administrators at World Cup
Former England coach Eddie Jones says he would ignore Rugby Football Union administrators if his Australia side play England at this year's World Cup.
Jones was named Australia coach on Monday, having been sacked as England coach last month after only five wins in 12 Tests in 2022.
England and Australia could meet in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in France, which starts on 8 September.
"I'm not thinking about England," Jones told the Sydney Morning Herald.
The 62-year-old, who is in his second spell with Australia after leading them to the 2003 World Cup final, said: "The most important thing is to get Australia playing really well and consistently well.
"If we happen to meet England on the way, well and good. I might have a conversation with some of the players and not with the administration. Then we'll get on with the battle.
"Maybe age helps but once the chapter closes, it closes."
