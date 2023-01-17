Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Scarlets hooker Ken Owens will captain Wales in the 2023 Six Nations, taking over from Justin Tipuric.

Coach Warren Gatland has brought in four uncapped players to his 37-man squad - Cardiff duo Teddy Williams and Mason Grady and Ospreys pair Rhys Davies and Keiran Williams.

Ospreys scrum-half Rhys Webb is back alongside Rhys Carre, Rhys Patchell, Aaron Wainwright and Owen Williams.

Wales begin the Six Nations campaign against Ireland on 4 February.

Wyn Jones, Dewi Lake, Liam Williams and Dan Biggar return to the squad having missed the Autumn Nations Series due to injury.

There is also a recall for Dragons prop Leon Brown while back row Ross Moriarty, prop Nicky Smith and hooker Ryan Elias are among the notable absentees.

Captain conundrum

Owens, 36, was given the nod after flanker Justin Tipuric led Wales through the autumn series while Dan Biggar had been in charge for the 2022 Six Nations and summer tour of South Africa.

"Ken's incredibly experienced and a passionate Welshman - it means a lot to him to play for Wales," said Gatland.

"He's also very popular with the players. He came back from injury and was absolutely outstanding during the autumn campaign.

"Probably, if you're picking a team at the moment he's the number one in that position. But he's going to have some competition with Dewi and Bradley as well which is going to be great."

New faces

Lock Williams, 22, only made his first regional start in Cardiff's Challenge Cup win over Newcastle last weekend while centre Grady, 20, has impressed in midfield.

Ospreys centre Williams has been prominent in his region's revival, while lock Rhys Davies was called up to the autumn internationals squad as injury cover. There are 14 Ospreys players named in the squad.

"It's probably a bigger squad than I'd normally name, but we want to have a good Six Nations and also look forward to the World Cup," added Gatland.

"We've some youngsters that have come in and then we've some older very experienced players that we need to manage.

"It's looking at the whole element for the squad and how we get the balance right, because that's definitely going to be a challenge over the next 10 months.

"There are some players that were unlucky they didn't' make the squad, so the message to them is keep working hard you're not out of the picture."

Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit is included despite having an ankle injury.

During Gatland's initial 12-year reign from 2007 to 2019, Wales won four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams, reached two World Cup semi-finals and were briefly the world's number one team.

The New Zealander was tempted back after a miserable 2022 for the Welsh, which included home defeats against Italy and Georgia that spelt the end for compatriot Wayne Pivac.

Gatland has hired Alex King and Mike Forshaw as replacements for Stephen Jones and Gethin Jenkins in his backroom staff and also confirmed Jonathan Thomas in his set-up.

Former England fly-half King briefly held the attack coach role in 2017 and played under Gatland at Wasps.

Ex-Great Britain rugby league international Forshaw has been prised away from Premiership outfit Sale to be in charge the Wales defence.

Wales squad

Forwards: Rhys Carre (Cardiff), Wyn Jones (Scarlets), Gareth Thomas (Ospreys), Dewi Lake (Ospreys), Ken Owens (Scarlets, capt), Bradley Roberts (Dragon), Leon Brown (Dragons), Tomas Francis (Ospreys), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Rhys Davies (Ospreys), Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys), Teddy Williams (Cardiff), Taulupe Faletau (Cardiff), Jac Morgan (Ospreys), Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys), Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons).

Backs: Kieran Hardy (Scarlets), Rhys Webb (Ospreys), Tomos Williams (Cardiff), Dan Biggar (Toulon), Rhys Patchell (Scarlets), Owen Williams (Ospreys), Mason Grady (Cardiff), Joe Hawkins (Ospreys), George North (Ospreys), Nick Tompkins (Saracens), Keiran Williams (Ospreys), Josh Adams (Cardiff), Alex Cuthbert (Ospreys), Rio Dyer (Dragons), Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets), Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester), Liam Williams (Cardiff).