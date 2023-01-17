Close menu

Six Nations 2023: Ken Owens to captain Wales squad that includes four uncapped players

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugbycomments33

Ken Owens and Justin Tipuric
Ken Owens (L) and Justin Tipuric are long-time Wales colleagues

Scarlets hooker Ken Owens will captain Wales in the 2023 Six Nations, taking over from Justin Tipuric.

Coach Warren Gatland has brought in four uncapped players to his 37-man squad - Cardiff duo Teddy Williams and Mason Grady and Ospreys pair Rhys Davies and Keiran Williams.

Ospreys scrum-half Rhys Webb is back alongside Rhys Carre, Rhys Patchell, Aaron Wainwright and Owen Williams.

Wales begin the Six Nations campaign against Ireland on 4 February.

Wyn Jones, Dewi Lake, Liam Williams and Dan Biggar return to the squad having missed the Autumn Nations Series due to injury.

There is also a recall for Dragons prop Leon Brown while back row Ross Moriarty, prop Nicky Smith and hooker Ryan Elias are among the notable absentees.

Captain conundrum

Owens, 36, was given the nod after flanker Justin Tipuric led Wales through the autumn series while Dan Biggar had been in charge for the 2022 Six Nations and summer tour of South Africa.

"Ken's incredibly experienced and a passionate Welshman - it means a lot to him to play for Wales," said Gatland.

"He's also very popular with the players. He came back from injury and was absolutely outstanding during the autumn campaign.

"Probably, if you're picking a team at the moment he's the number one in that position. But he's going to have some competition with Dewi and Bradley as well which is going to be great."

New faces

Lock Williams, 22, only made his first regional start in Cardiff's Challenge Cup win over Newcastle last weekend while centre Grady, 20, has impressed in midfield.

Ospreys centre Williams has been prominent in his region's revival, while lock Rhys Davies was called up to the autumn internationals squad as injury cover. There are 14 Ospreys players named in the squad.

"It's probably a bigger squad than I'd normally name, but we want to have a good Six Nations and also look forward to the World Cup," added Gatland.

"We've some youngsters that have come in and then we've some older very experienced players that we need to manage.

"It's looking at the whole element for the squad and how we get the balance right, because that's definitely going to be a challenge over the next 10 months.

"There are some players that were unlucky they didn't' make the squad, so the message to them is keep working hard you're not out of the picture."

Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit, Dragons prop Leon Brown and Cardiff front row Dillon Lewis have been included despite currently carrying injuries.

During Gatland's initial 12-year reign from 2007 to 2019, Wales won four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams, reached two World Cup semi-finals and were briefly the world's number one team.

The New Zealander was tempted back after a miserable 2022 for the Welsh, which included home defeats against Italy and Georgia that spelt the end for compatriot Wayne Pivac.

Gatland has hired Alex King and Mike Forshaw as replacements for Stephen Jones and Gethin Jenkins in his backroom staff and also confirmed Jonathan Thomas in his set-up.

Former England fly-half King briefly held the attack coach role in 2017 and played under Gatland at Wasps.

Ex-Great Britain rugby league international Forshaw has been prised away from Premiership outfit Sale to be in charge the Wales defence.

Wales squad

Forwards: Rhys Carre (Cardiff), Wyn Jones (Scarlets), Gareth Thomas (Ospreys), Dewi Lake (Ospreys), Ken Owens (Scarlets, capt), Bradley Roberts (Dragon), Leon Brown (Dragons), Tomas Francis (Ospreys), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Rhys Davies (Ospreys), Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys), Teddy Williams (Cardiff), Taulupe Faletau (Cardiff), Jac Morgan (Ospreys), Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys), Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons).

Backs: Kieran Hardy (Scarlets), Rhys Webb (Ospreys), Tomos Williams (Cardiff), Dan Biggar (Toulon), Rhys Patchell (Scarlets), Owen Williams (Ospreys), Mason Grady (Cardiff), Joe Hawkins (Ospreys), George North (Ospreys), Nick Tompkins (Saracens), Keiran Williams (Ospreys), Josh Adams (Cardiff), Alex Cuthbert (Ospreys), Rio Dyer (Dragons), Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets), Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester), Liam Williams (Cardiff).

Comments

Join the conversation

33 comments

  • Comment posted by The Nadger, today at 12:30

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by A BALANCED VIEW, today at 12:29

    All the talk about the great messiah returning but looking from the outside, he has reverted to type....Rhys Webb, Leigh Halfpenny and AWJ all great servants but all past it...too many others injury prone.

  • Comment posted by Stuart Miles, today at 12:28

    I think are that a number of players have been included for the coaches to asses
    Lots of opportunities for one or 2 that have not been picked
    Carre a work in progress as he struggles from time to time at set piece
    Fringe players not included but hopefully get a call during the 6N’s to train with squad

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 12:27

    Warren Gatland back in charge and some sensible decisions being made. The Scarlets hooker Ken Owens will make a solid captain and it makes sense to choose a forward. Teddy Williams and Mason Grady deserve to be picked and add punch to the squad. Rhys Davies and Keiran Williams have both been knocking on the door for a while. I think Wales could have a very decent run and under Gatland discipline.

  • Comment posted by GivingUpTheGun, today at 12:26

    Surprised Smith hasn't been included.

    Absolutely chuffed with potential centre partnerships.

    Nice to see Rhys Davies get an opportunity, too.

  • Comment posted by Rhys, today at 12:25

    Thank god Elias isn't selected.

  • Comment posted by BBBBBC, today at 12:24

    Sheriff!

  • Comment posted by nutter for rugby, today at 12:24

    Ken is a fantastic player gives it his all but being captain from the front row is hard

  • Comment posted by Aiken Drum, today at 12:23

    At last, no Moriarty...

  • Comment posted by HertfordPaul, today at 12:22

    Please! Not Leon Brown. Penalty machine on legs.

    • Reply posted by Richard, today at 12:24

      Richard replied:
      England have picked Dan Cole, so it cancels out...

  • Comment posted by banaerialpingpong, today at 12:22

    Ryan Elias is hardly a notable omission

  • Comment posted by plopery, today at 12:22

    Am I out of touch for asking where the hell Thomas Young and Taine Basham have got to?

    • Reply posted by richard, today at 12:24

      richard replied:
      Injured I think

  • Comment posted by Gareth Griffiths, today at 12:21

    I might have gone for Nicky Smith over Carre but not much in it. Good competition for places when you see the high quality of players that have been left out.

    • Reply posted by daiboy, today at 12:26

      daiboy replied:
      No carre for me the way he is playing

  • Comment posted by Tristram Woods, today at 12:19

    As good as it was going to get for us. Great to see Kieran Williams and mason grady get calls.

  • Comment posted by TP, today at 12:19

    Right, the names are out. FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!

  • Comment posted by Simon Wood, today at 12:19

    If I look at the 1st XV Wales can put out, whilst a long way behind France and Ireland, I still think they are highly competitive with the rest of the 6N. Lets hope big name players stay injury free and the youngsters can be given experience in a settled side....

    • Reply posted by Harleking, today at 12:25

      Harleking replied:
      1st XV I don't think Wales are far behind Ireland, could be very close first game. The concern is strength in depth, are Wales' replacements as strong as Ireland's?

  • Comment posted by The Truth, today at 12:17

    Great looking squad. Lots of inform players. Centre partnership could be special. Brilliant to see Webb and Wyn Jones back too.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 12:16

    WarrenBall 11

    • Reply posted by Col, today at 12:22

      Col replied:
      You know nothing.

  • Comment posted by Touchfinder, today at 12:16

    I am surprised that Nicky Smith hasn't been picked, if I'm honest.

    • Reply posted by blues1959, today at 12:24

      blues1959 replied:
      Agreed with that, hes been one of the stand outs this season! Have to admit the End of the 6n and the AIs left me a bit shell shocked! For me this 6n is more hope than confidence! Just hope we can get to and through it with few or no injuries! As weve shown at regional level that we can compete when we are not depleted!

