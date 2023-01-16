Close menu

Owen Farrell: England coach Steve Borthwick stresses captain's important contribution

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments210

Owen Farrell and Steve Borthwick playing for Saracens
Owen Farrell and Steve Borthwick played together at Premiership club Saracens

England head coach Steve Borthwick says it is important to recognise how special Owen Farrell is after naming him as captain for the Six Nations.

Ellis Genge and Courtney Lawes have been selected as vice-captains.

But despite the scrutiny on Farrell, who is currently banned for a high tackle, Borthwick has no doubt he remains the right man to lead the team.

"It's important to recognise everything Owen does, and has done, for English rugby," Borthwick said.

He added on the Rugby Union Weekly podcast: "The first senior game of rugby I saw him in was at Saracens, a pre-season game when he on the bench at 17 years old.

"He was desperate to get on and play and help his team. I sensed from that moment this guy is special.

"Right now he is unable to play and that is gutting for him.

"He understands why that is the case but anybody who knows Owen knows he will work his socks off to get it right.

"So whether that is goal-kicking, tackling or leadership, he will work his socks off to get things right."

'As far as I'm concerned Owen is available'

Farrell copped a four-match ban for his dangerous tackle against Gloucester, reduced to three games once he completes World Rugby's tackle technique course, and will return in time for England's Six Nations opener against Scotland at Twickenham on 4 February.

But the terms of Farrell's suspension are contentious, with the Rugby Football Union gaming the system by announcing they would have released Farrell back to Saracens for a Premiership match he would never have realistically played in.

"On Friday last week I was informed unequivocally by the RFU's legal department that he was available for the start of the Six Nations," Borthwick explained.

"From my point of view my job is to select and coach the players available to me.

"As far as I'm concerned Owen is available."

While Borthwick has distanced himself from the disciplinary process, he says the environment at England will improve the tackle technique of the whole squad.

"In [defence coach] Kev Sinfield we have the right man who is going to improve the tackle skills of all our players," Borthwick added.

"We want our players to go out there and fight and compete but also do it in a manner that is fair - we want 15 players on the pitch."

'I want players in form'

Meanwhile, Borthwick will be adopting a no-excuses culture as he seeks to turn England around after a poor autumn.

After an encouraging tour of Australia in the summer, Eddie Jones' side won just one game in four in November and looked bereft of tactical clarity.

Borthwick, appointed four weeks ago as Jones' successor, will have a fortnight with the players in camp before hosting a buoyant Scotland - who have won three of the last five Calcutta Cup encounters.

"I've been asked a lot of questions about time, and players who are injured," Borthwick continued.

"I don't want to talk about that. I am going to make the most of every minute.

"I want players that are playing well. And when you look at this squad you would say a lot of those players are playing really well in Premiership and European rugby.

"One thing is clear is we have got people competing to be in this squad, and people desperate to represent their country.

"That excitement and determination is there, and what we have to do is then harness that in the time we have, to be prepared.

"So when the players walk out of that tunnel in 19 days' time, [they are] feeling prepared against what I imagine is going to be a very confident Scotland team."

Comments

Join the conversation

210 comments

  • Comment posted by baldini, today at 19:27

    Roll on Scotland. Can’t wait. Don’t care about bans or issues with players. It’s dark, it’s raining, winters crap, but there’s the 6 nations to
    carry us to spring. Mint!

  • Comment posted by muddy wolf, today at 18:59

    At least the comments from Borthwick suggest that he has been watching some rugby this season, unlike some of the posters on here who simply re-type the same old guff we have read a hundred times before.

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 19:58

      twinprime replied:
      Fans do that because they don't actually know the game. The odds are not a single person on here has ever played the game at a high level, they have never coached - they've never run a practice, never designed drills - never game planned for a game.

      Fans think memorising the stats and records of teams - remembering who won what in 1973 and watching on the telly is knowing the game - it isn't.

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 17:51

    Just pick one of him or Smith to start, but if starting Farrell, give Smith enough time off the bench, not just 8min...

    • Reply posted by Dez, today at 18:00

      Dez replied:
      Pick him, one dimensional and not enough time to kick. great.

  • Comment posted by tightheadprop, today at 19:09

    Whata disgrace. He shouldnt be available for selection! 6 weeks reduced to 4 than to 3 if he does a course. It was then supposed to be 3 "meaningful" weeks but as hes now in the England squad he wouldnt be playing for his club the week before so thats only 2 meaningful weeks. The RFU do what they like as long as it works for them. Disgusting.

  • Comment posted by squeezemylemon, today at 18:11

    I've recently just come back from Sydney and was listening to a number of former players who all agreed that he is the one person Australia will fear, because of his mental toghness. 20 mins to go and if you need someone who will get you 3 points under pressure and not take a step back, it is him. He can still move to 12 with Smith coming on at 10, depending on the circumstances of the game.

    • Reply posted by RobboTheKitten, today at 18:20

      RobboTheKitten replied:
      Yes, he will get 3 points because he is the kicker! So what? So would lots of other kickers!

  • Comment posted by Angry Beast, today at 19:00

    Courtney lawes should be the captain

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 19:10

      muddy wolf replied:
      I would rather Lawes just gets full fitness and plays, anywhere.

  • Comment posted by matt, today at 19:03

    Loving all the Faz bashers and sarries haters losing their minds on here.. like it or not Faz is the best 10 at the moment and is playing excellent rugby baring his tackling.. M.Smith is the heir to the 10 throne but not yet a few years he will be

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 19:09

      muddy wolf replied:
      I agree with most of that but it could be M.Smith turns into Russell #2. Fin Smith may be the future.

  • Comment posted by aint half hot, today at 19:49

    Why rush him back? There is a very able substitute until such time ban would have elapsed. Sends the wrong message during times when player safety and the consequences of not paying due diligence to has a high public profile. It impacts negatively on the RFU and rugby in general.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 18:22

    Lots of arm chair coaches ready to slate Farrell. Multiple high level coaches all speak highly of him , but what do they know? Yes he’s a 10 not a 12, but as a 10, he is a fantastic player for England.

    • Reply posted by doddie and pooti, today at 18:29

      doddie and pooti replied:
      Apparently Goes to bed early after a session tom

  • Comment posted by Jack, today at 19:45

    Same old suspects spouting drivel regarding Farrell. He has been selected for international rugby consistently for the past 12 seasons now, by 4 different international coaches. To those who are calling for him to be dropped: look how we performed in last years six nations in his absence- 8 tries in 5 games.

    • Reply posted by OTS, today at 20:18

      OTS replied:
      You are spot on.

  • Comment posted by Christopher Armstrong, today at 19:00

    Quality 10. Just don’t play him at 12.

  • Comment posted by Simon J, today at 18:06

    Not "special" if you play him at 12!

    • Reply posted by Ronin The North, today at 18:17

      Ronin The North replied:
      Or 10.......

  • Comment posted by TARW, today at 19:44

    England supporters on Borthwicks back already. If he loses the first game "we should not have sacked Eddie" Give the guy a chance for goodness sake !!

    • Reply posted by Darren62, today at 19:50

      Darren62 replied:
      Bet they'll be the same people who wanted an English coach as well

  • Comment posted by doddie and pooti, today at 18:46

    It’s so sad to read all this player bashing which is typical of the sporting culture in England. Faz is world class in every department, granted all players have areas to work on but Faz enjoys a big hard tackle. Yes he needs to work on his tackle but isn’t that what makes players better. I can’t wait till he smokes the French backline just like Tinnerz from the 60s. Have faith and trust in Faz

    • Reply posted by john, today at 18:59

      john replied:
      the player has had 20 odd years to work on his tackling and still can't get it right...

  • Comment posted by Gwydion, today at 20:03

    Farrell has a history of dangerous, no arms, tackles. Because of who he is he gets a slap on the wrists. It may just be bad technique but he is a menace to other players. Something needs to be done before someone is permanently injured.

    • Reply posted by DavidM, today at 20:16

      DavidM replied:
      Another Celt afraid of Farrell? Hundreds of tackles, very, very few mistimed. He's a great!

  • Comment posted by bionic boy, today at 18:06

    Be true to your word Steve and pick on form.

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 18:09

      U172022112003 replied:
      So Farrell at 10 then?

  • Comment posted by RobboTheKitten, today at 18:04

    OF has a lot to offer but seems to be a sacred cow. He is playing well but in a Saracens team that is very strong. On the basis that as captain OF will play where he wants I can only assume Marcus Smith is no longer the future; only potential supersub at best. Also, funny how Eddy Jones is now persona non grata and Steve Borthwick is now the new messiah. Like all the other previous new messiahs.

    • Reply posted by Dez, today at 18:13

      Dez replied:
      Agree.

  • Comment posted by giggy moon, today at 20:40

    Eddie Jones, Warren Gatland and Mark McCall all rate Owen Farrell. That's good enough for me.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 20:43

      SD replied:
      And also Borthwick.

  • Comment posted by ed, today at 20:01

    Owen Farrell should play 10 or nowhere. At 10 he's a very solid, 7 out of 10 player most games, at test level. Is he the world's best, no. Is he the best we've got, maybe.

  • Comment posted by Doyen of sofa analysts, today at 19:50

    So many contradictions between lip service to player safety and weak sanctions. Time off for exemplary conduct at a hearing ?! For Owen to miss no 6N action at all is beyond words.

    • Reply posted by ed, today at 20:03

      ed replied:
      Doesn't take much to go beyond your words.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured