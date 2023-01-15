Close menu

Eddie Jones: Ex-England boss appointed Australia head coach as Dave Rennie sacked

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Eddie Jones shakes hands with Marcus Smith while England head coach
Eddie Jones was England head coach for seven years

Former England boss Eddie Jones has been appointed Australia head coach, replacing the sacked Dave Rennie.

Jones, who previously coached the Wallabies from 2001 to 2005, has signed a five-year deal through to 2027.

The 62-year-old was dismissed by England in December after seven years in the role.

He will start with Australia at the end of January, with his contract covering two World Cups and the British and Irish Lions tour in 2025.

Jones had been in discussions with Rugby Australia shortly after his sacking by the Rugby Football Union, and told the BBC last month he had "one last big job in him."

However this had been expected to come about after the 2023 Rugby World Cup, so his appointment as Wallabies boss with immediate effect is a sensational development that will further shake up the international rugby landscape.

Rugby Australia's swoop for Jones caps a remarkable period, with England, Australia and Wales all making major regime change a matter of months out from the Rugby World Cup.

All three sides are on the same side of the draw at the tournament in France, which gets under way in September.

As part of his role, Jones will also oversee the Australia women's team.

"It is a major coup for Australian rugby to have the best coach in the world return home to coach the iconic Wallabies and to oversee the Wallaroos program," added Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan.

"Eddie instinctively understands the Australian way of playing rugby - this represents an opportunity to secure a coach of immense expertise and experience at the biggest competitions, and we did not want to miss it."

Jones was appointed England boss in 2015 and won a Grand Slam in 2016 before reaching the World Cup final three years later, but he was dismissed in December following a poor run of form, with England winning just five of 12 Test matches in the calendar year.

However his move to the Wallabies presents him with another opportunity to target the Webb Ellis trophy.

"The Wallabies squad is a really talented group of players with good depth," Jones said.

"If we can have everyone fit and healthy going into the World Cup this year, I am confident that we can go to France and break the 24-year drought of winning the Rugby World Cup."

Rennie, 59, took over from Michael Cheika as Australia head coach in 2020 but has been dismissed after picking up just five wins from 14 Tests in 2022.

  • Comment posted by The gospel according to Dan, today at 23:38

    Doesn’t matter as little Ireland are the best rugby nation .

  • Comment posted by FourthD, today at 23:36

    Borthwick will fade into history. Typical pick your friend choice and not pick who is best.

  • Comment posted by mattjeep, today at 23:36

    And Australia beat England in the next WRC great coach our loss is their gain.

  • Comment posted by Lord Hill, today at 23:35

    There will be some delicious revenge for EJ if he can get an Aussie team to dump England out of the World Cup.

  • Comment posted by BMan, today at 23:35

    So he gets large payout by England only to walk straight into the Australia job. Anyone else get the feeling that come quarter or semi final this decision by the RFU could get a whole lot costlier.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 23:37

      flibb replied:
      I think just about everyone who didn't have a chip about EJ thought exactly this the moment they heard he'd been sacked. It's a decision that is built up to be a stinker. He could have won England a RWC and gone sailing off, replaced by Borthwick for 2024 onwards. Now...we'll see what happens.

  • Comment posted by KingDon, today at 23:34

    What.
    No-one in their right mind can think Jones is better than Rennie.
    But, Jones has been good for his first year or two in a job, so may work for Oz in this yrs RWC.

  • Comment posted by Fast Eddie , today at 23:33

    This is how it should be . Oz in Aus, English in England

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 23:37

      Justfacts replied:
      Thug rugby for both either way.

  • Comment posted by K A G S, today at 23:31

    I think we all know the next bit….. ominously

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 23:36

      flibb replied:
      If Borthwick overlooks the fast twitch talent in England, then Australia could end up doing a repeat of 2015 and running a stodgy and underpowered England ragged for 80 minutes. Petaia, Paisami, Tongan Thor, Valentini and more are a physical threat. England need to select at least some of Arundell, Cokanasiga, May (if still performing), Tuilagi, Billy Vunipola and let them RUN & SMASH to compete.

  • Comment posted by SweetDreamer, today at 23:31

    HIA is urgently required by the Australian Rugby Football Union.

  • Comment posted by usurp4, today at 23:27

    Good luck Australia

  • Comment posted by PWL, today at 23:26

    No big surprise: it had been a rumour bandied around the rugby media. I had thought that Australia would be a good outside bet for WC, but the odds might have shortened now.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 23:29

      flibb replied:
      I'm not sure there is a good "outside bet" when it comes to rugby given how much of a closed club it is (only 4 different RWC winners, and 5 teams have reached the final). I'd say their likelihood of winning is about as good as Ireland's - which is to say not great, but who knows!?

  • Comment posted by Niggle13, today at 23:25

    He should have gone there in 2019 and saved everyone a lot of heartache

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 23:24

    Well I wasn't expecting that.

  • Comment posted by ericlemagnifique, today at 23:24

    Why sack Rennie, he's done a great job. Their second/third 15 beat Wales in Cardiff, I was there and they deserved it. They will win their WC no problem, beating Wales again on the way. I think Fiji will be runners up in that group, that coming from a Welshman. One thing Eddie brings to the game that he winds the opposition up & it usually backfires. Hope Eddie don't win it.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 23:27

      flibb replied:
      I suppose because EJ is a markedly better coach with a better track record. Tough, but that's the truth.

  • Comment posted by Sting Ray, today at 23:23

    Well he was sacked by England so there can be no complaints about his appointment except from Dave Rennie.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 23:27

      flibb replied:
      Rennie could be rightly miffed about this tbf given he had some good results and built a decent if wonky Australian team during difficult circumstances. They weren't threatening to do much in the RWC, though, and were getting outplayed by a French second string and English team in autopilot in their own back yard in the summer series. So not great pedigree from his tenure.

  • Comment posted by TheGreatMc, today at 23:23

    England will regret this 🤕

    • Reply posted by Sting Ray, today at 23:24

      Sting Ray replied:
      Why?

  • Comment posted by RugbyFan, today at 23:22

    Dave Rennie - The next Wales head coach.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 23:25

      flibb replied:
      Doubt it. Scotland, French or Japanese club, or maybe back to Super Rugby. If he wants a job at one of the Welsh regions they'd snap him up but that would be a step down from where he's been. Good man, good coach, just not quite top drawer.

  • Comment posted by Jangulas, today at 23:22

    All things aside EJ has lots of experience at WC level and he can improve Aus. No idea why RFU didn't put a non compete clause in? Honestly the way RFU runs Eng rugby never stops astounding me 🤦

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 23:24

      flibb replied:
      It could go down as the most ridiculous decision in professional rugby if Oz knock England out in the RWC. Whatever happens long term with Borthwick and EJ, to not see this coming - or to know it's a possibility but to still go through with sacking him - is just playing with fire.

  • Comment posted by stu, today at 23:21

    Might be wrong, but if it’s a five year contract, why does it expire in 4 years time?

    • Reply posted by Ali, today at 23:24

      Ali replied:
      It's up until the end of the next RWC isn't it, which is why it's just less than 5 full years

  • Comment posted by Ali, today at 23:21

    Insane decision. I really hope Scotland have a chance at landing Rennie. He's an incredibly good coach.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 23:31

      flibb replied:
      Not sure about incredibly good, that's a bit over the top. He couldn't build consistency in that Oz team but had developed a decent back to basics ethos by the looks of things. In particular he seemed to unearth some underrated grit in Neville and Philips after years of underperforming 'stars' in the boilerhouse like Coleman. EJ will only add to that, Australia will become tough again.

