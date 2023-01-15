Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Cardiff completed a first the regions' first clean sweep in six years

Whisper it quietly but the Welsh regions are re-emerging as a force in Europe.

Cardiff's emphatic six-try win over Newcastle Falcons on Sunday completed a rare clean sweep for Wales among the northern hemisphere's elite.

For the first time in more than six years, all four Welsh regions won on the same weekend in Europe.

And their head coach Dai Young reckons that can provide the perfect boost for Wales in the Six Nations.

The Welsh regions came into Europe this season without a single win between them for more than two years.

Yet Ospreys did the double over French champions Montpellier, Scarlets held out against Cheetahs and Dragons won in France at Pau for the first clean sweep since October 2016.

"I watched the other regions before us and they got three good wins. In fact, I felt a bit of pressure coming into our game because we didn't want to spoil the party," admitted Young.

"But it's a great shot in the arm for Welsh rugby, especially with the Six Nations around the corner."

So often Wales head coaches have had a job of picking up his players from European misery. However this year it looks set to be distinctly different.

Warren Gatland ran the rule over Wales hopefuls at the weekend

Cardiff and Scarlets top Pool A and B respectively in the European Challenge Cup and have already booked their places in the round of 16 with a game to go.

Dragons will join them in the knockouts if they beat Lions at Rodney Parade on Sunday having already drawn in South Africa..

Before that, Ospreys need only a point at Leicester Tigers on Friday to qualify for the last 16 of the Heineken Champions Cup. Victory could even secure a home tie.

"The question for the regions has not been whether we've got good players - we have lots. The question has been whether we've got enough strength in depth to compete week in, week out once the squad gets stretched," offered Young.

"I thought the Ospreys were fantastic against Montpellier and there were other great wins for the regions.

"Perhaps we're seeing some of the really good young players growing and now we're getting those results."

While recent history was against the Welsh regions, the atmosphere within the game hardly bred confidence.

A national side in need of salvation and a backdrop of uncertainty that continues despite claims back in December that a long-term financial package had been agreed between the Welsh Rugby Union and regions.

There are more than 70 regional players out of contract at the end of the season who cannot currently sign new deals.

Justin Tipuric celebrates victory over Montpellier

Yet results, in Europe, are coming.

"We're in a good place and enjoying ourselves, as is the picture in Welsh rugby which is a bit happier despite all the uncertainty," said Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

"It just shows the buoyancy that comes from playing well and getting results.

He added: "What it does, for the players, who are under extreme mental fatigue and uncertainty, and the coaches and organisations... the ability to put it to one side and focus on a thing that is extremely hard to do is physically and mentally demanding.

"To do that is absolutely credit to their professionalism.

"I'm sure other regions have similar stories. That, for me, has been absolutely outstanding."

Wales kick-off their Six Nations campaign against Ireland in Cardiff on 4 February.