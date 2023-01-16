Jersey Reds are having the best season since being promoted to the Championship in 2012

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon says he was proud of his side as they came back from a 14-point deficit inside the last 10 minutes to draw 19-19 at third-placed Coventry in the Championship.

The draw saw Jersey - who are second in the Championship - drop to five points behind leaders Ealing.

Having led 5-0 at half time Reds let in three tries before scoring two late on.

"I'm really proud of our players, coming away from home against the form side in the league," Biljon said.

Ben Woolett's 37th-minute try had given Jersey a 5-0 lead at half time, but Tom Dodd struck back for the hosts 10 minutes after the restart.

Josh Bainbridge put the hosts ahead nine minutes later before Jordon Poole's 71st-minute try appeared to have made the game safe for Coventry after Steve Longwell had been sin-binned.

But Jersey quickly went about turning around the 19-5 deficit as first Tim Grey touched down after some forward pressure before the islanders were awarded a penalty try in the final moments as the pack again overran the hosts' forwards.

"At times we weren't at our best, and you could see the rustiness," Biljon added to BBC Radio Jersey after his side's first game for three weeks.

"I think Coventry put in a really good effort, and it was probably one or two moments right at the end where we could have taken the game, but I'm proud of the performance.

"We weren't as sharp as we were earlier on in the season and that was probably the difference for us."