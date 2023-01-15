Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dual-registered Exeter hooker Max Norey's two second-half tries were crucial for the Pirates

Cornish Pirates joint-head coach Gavin Cattle has spoken of his delight as his side won back-to-back league games for the first time since September.

Their 17-6 win over Nottingham at a drenched Mennaye Field kept them seventh in the Championship with a sixth victory from 12 matches.

Will Crane's unconverted try saw the hosts trail 6-5 at half time before Max Norey crossed twice after the break.

"We spoke about backing up the victory," Cattle told BBC Cornwall.

"I thought Nottingham put us under extreme pressure for large bouts of that, I think we left our kicking boots in the changing rooms in the first half, but our defence stood strong.

"There were some pleasing things like the scrambling back, the attitude things.

"I think we did leave a bonus point out there, we had enough visits in that final third, bit it was difficult conditions.

"It's easy to say 'you could have taken that', we could have, we should have, really come away with a bonus point."