Welsh club rugby results
Division 2 East
Caerleon P - P Newport HSOB
Caldicot P - P Oakdale
Cwmbran P - P Croesyceiliog
Talywain 17 - 15 Abergavenny
Ynysddu 52 - 14 Pill Harriers
Division 2 East Central
Abercwmboi 17 - 15 Abercynon
Caerphilly P - P Llantwit Fardre
Cowbridge P - P Taffs Well
Gilfach Goch 17 - 22 Treharris
Llanishen 7 - 26 Aberdare
Llantrisant P - P Cilfynydd
Division 2 North
Colwyn Bay 16 - 12 Abergele
Nant Conwy II 13 - 13 Newtown
Rhyl & District 17 - 7 Bangor
Shotton Steel 19 - 29 Mold
Welshpool P - P Wrexham
Division 2 West Central
Aberavon Quins 19 - 12 Builth Wells
Maesteg Celtic P - P Pyle
Morriston 49 - 7 Bridgend Sports
Pencoed 8 - 13 Ystradgynlais
Porthcawl P - P Resolven
Division 2 West
Carmarthen Athletic 15 - 0 Milford Haven
Kidwelly 32 - 19 Loughor
Mumbles 34 - 12 Fishguard
Nantgaredig 17 - 7 Burry Port
Pontyberem 10 - 31 Pontarddulais
Tenby United 27 - 0 Tycroes
Division 3 East
Abercarn P - P Llanhilleth
Garndiffaith 13 - 0 RTB Ebbw Vale
Machen P - P Abertysswg
Tredegar Ironsides 15 - 11 Blaina
Usk 31 - 47 Abertillery B G
Division 3 East Central
Canton 20 - 25 Cardiff Quins
CR Cymry Caerdydd 18 - 11 Old Illtydians
Penarth P - P Llanharan
Penygraig 20 - 22 St Albans
Pontyclun P - P Fairwater
Tylorstown P - P Pentyrch
Division 3 North East
Dinbych II P - P Mold II
Flint 26 - 65 Llanidloes
Machynlleth P - P COBRA II
Ruthin II 26 - 6 Bro Gwernant
Wrexham II P - P Bala II
Division 3 North West
Bethesda II P - P Holyhead
Bro Ffestiniog 11 - 12 Menai Bridge
Llangefni II 8 - 39 Llandudno II
Porthmadog 0 - 10 Caernarfon II
Pwllheli II P - P Rhyl & District II
Division 3 West Central
Abercrave P - P Aberavon Green Stars
Baglan 38 - 21 Taibach
Cwmafan 34 - 21 Bryncoch
Nantymoel P - P Vardre
Swansea Uplands P - P Cwmgors
Tonmawr 27 - 10 Cwmllynfell
Division 3 West A
Aberaeron 29 - 7 Tregaron
Cardigan P - P Pembroke Dock Quins
Laugharne 28 - 0 St Davids
Llangwm 0 - 87 Lampeter Town
Llanybydder 22 - 45 Neyland
St Clears 22 - 5 Haverfordwest
Division 3 West B
Bynea 3 - 44 Cefneithin
Llandeilo 21 - 17 New Dock Stars
Llangadog 10 - 24 Furnace United
Penygroes P - P Amman United
Trimsaran 36 - 7 Betws
Tumble P - P Llandybie
Division 4 East
Chepstow P - P Newport Saracens
Nantyglo 57 - 0 Hafodyrynys
New Panteg P - P Bedwellty
St Julians HSOB P - P Fleur De Lys
Whitehead P - P New Tredegar
Division 4 East Central
Gwernyfed 31 - 3 Old Penarthians
Llandaff P - P Wattstown
Llandaff North 14 - 15 Ynysowen
Llantwit Major 42 - 7 Cefn Coed
Treherbert P - P Caerau Ely
Division 4 West Central
Alltwen P - P Briton Ferry
Cefn Cribwr 19 - 15 Neath Athletic
Glais 29 - 7 Glyncorrwg
Penlan 5 - 21 Crynant
Pontrhydyfen P - P Maesteg
Division 5 East
Bettws P - P Beaufort
Brynithel P - P Pontllanfraith
Crickhowell 13 - 19 Hollybush
Division 5 East Central
Brackla P - P Whitchurch
Cardiff Internationals P - P Tref y Clawdd
Ferndale P - P Cardiff Saracens
Hirwaun P - P Sully Sports
Ogmore Vale P - P Pontycymmer
Division 5 West Central
Banwen 14 - 29 Rhigos
Cwmgwrach P - P Fall Bay
Cwmtwrch 3 - 3 Penybanc
Pontardawe P - P Pantyffynnon
Seven Sisters 24 - 3 Pontyates
South Gower 21 - 16 Tonna
Division 6 East
Forgeside P - P Abersychan
Girling P - P Magor
Hartridge P - P Trefil
Old Tyleryan 17 - 31 West Mon