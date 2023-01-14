La Rochelle players celebrate the winning try against Ulster on Saturday night

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland believes his side are not far from where they need to be after a crushing European Champions Cup defeat by holders La Rochelle.

The province have now lost six of their last seven games after the 7-3 defeat left them with no wins from three European encounters.

However, they delivered a gritty, battling performance in horrendous conditions and led 3-0 until the final seconds, leaving McFarland with hope despite the pain of the loss.

"This is probably an indicator that, although we have lost a few games, we are not that far away from where we need to be to win a lot of games," he said.

He does not believe the performance will act as a turning point in what is a very challenging period for him and his players, but does think the opposition they have played must be taken into consideration.

On fire

"We have played Leinster, La Rochelle, Sale, La Rochelle in that period as well as Munster, who have been on fire, and Connacht away from home at Christmas. That's a pretty tough fixture and we managed to win that.

"The turning point will be when we start putting consistent performances together that are closer to the level that we are at."

Playing with the strong wind behind them, Ulster were the better side in the first half and twice thought they had scored a try in the final five minutes before the break as Kieran Treadwell dropped the ball just short of the line before Rob Lyttle had a try disallowed for a forward pass by Jacob Stockdale in the build-up.

Home flanker Paul Boudehent was shown a yellow card for persistent fouling in between those incidents, but McFarland felt his side should have been awarded a penalty try also.

"When I look back on it, that period around the 35th, 36th, 37th minute when we were completely dominating them five metres from their line, I believe we should have had a penalty try," he said.

"That was effectively the difference. When they had their moment five metres out, they dominated enough to get the score, and that was the difference in the game."

As he did after Ulster lost to a very late score against Benetton in the United Rugby Championship last weekend, McFarland once again described this latest defeat as "heartbreaking".

La Rochelle pair Gregory Alldritt and Ultan Dillane tackle Iain Henderson

However, he did say that the performance delivered by his side meant that the game would provide them with a lasting memory.

"The bottom line is that I was really proud of what they produced there," he said.

"It is heartbreaking, 100%, as we have lost a game right at the end. But they are European champions for a reason and they won that game, I don't think we lost that game.

"When they needed to, they produced the goods but I was 100% proud of the effort that the guys put in. I thought it was tough going and they were excellent.

"We talked before the game about opportunities to play Champions Cup games away, in France, against huge clubs. They are career moments, they create memories.

"The guys will remember this game for a long time, for a night we were 60 seconds way from beating the European champions in their home."