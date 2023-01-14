Justin Tipuric used his pace and skill to outwit the Montpellier defence for his try

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth has hailed his captain Justin Tipuric after his dynamic display in the Heineken Champions Cup win over Montpellier.

The 35-29 victory has put Ospreys on the brink of qualification for the knockout stages of Europe's premier tournament.

Tipuric scored a brilliant individual try in the bonus-point victory over the French champions.

"I have not seen much like that," said Booth.

Tipuric's try involved picking the ball up over his toes, chipping cleverly ahead and collecting another kick from wing Keelan Giles before following up and diving over.

Booth compared Tipuric to a former France flanker who won four Grand Slams.

"He reminds me so much of Olivier Magne who I had the pleasure of coaching at London Irish and was a freak of a player," added Booth.

"Not just as an athlete but also as a rugby player. He could probably have played six, seven, eight nine, 10, 12 or 13 or 15 and Justin is exactly the same. We have the man in the blue hat who can play anywhere.

"His skill-set is ridiculous, he sets the bar for the team and is leading exceptionally well."

Full-back Cai Evans has also been a revelation over the last two weeks and kicked 15 crucial points, while Montpellier missed four attempts at goal.

"He's been brilliant," said Booth.

"He has grabbed his opportunity and is really thriving after what has been a difficult journey for him with injury.

"I am pleased for him and his family because he is fulfilling the potential that he has got."

Booth's side have lifted themselves to fourth in the pool from which eight teams will progress from the group to the Champions Cup last 16.

They travel to face English champions Leicester next Friday as they bid to seal their place among Europe's elite knockout stages.

"I am so pleased for everybody involved," said Booth

"I came here with a view to turning the ship around. It's much deeper than just going out and producing performances, it's about culture and vision and a collective effort. Lots of stuff has taken place to get to this point.

"It was significant last year qualifying for this competition and winning the Welsh shield because you have to learn how to win things.

"We have to keep one foot in front of another and see where it takes is.

"It is important we take stock of where we are physically and mentally and you know going to Welford Road is extremely tough.

"A lot of teams are beaten before they get off the bus, but we have got something to play for and we are looking forward to pitting our wits against a very good team."

Booth also praised his side's resilience with the backdrop of the uncertainty that continues in Welsh rugby off the field.

A long-term financial deal between the Welsh Rugby Union and regions has yet to be formally signed despite claims in December a verbal agreement had been reached.

This means that players who are out of contract at the end of the season, more than 70 across the four regions and at least 30 at Ospreys, can't currently sign new deals.

"I think what it does, for the players, who are under extreme mental fatigue and uncertainty, and the coaches and organisations, the ability to put it to one side and focus on a thing that is extremely hard to do and is physically and mentally demanding," added Booth.

"To do that and maintain the level of output is absolutely credit to their professionalism and their desire to want to be a good player for the Ospreys.

"I'm sure other regions have similar stories, but I can only comment on the Ospreys. That, for me, has been absolutely outstanding."