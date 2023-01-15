Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cheslin Kolbe's try put Toulon 25-8 in front at Kingsholm

European Challenge Cup: Bath: (8) 23 Tries: Gallagher 2, Hill Pens: Bailey, Francis Cons: Francis Toulon: (15) 35 Tries: Penalty try, Salles, Kolbe, Warion Pens: Biggar 3 Cons: Biggar

Bath's spirited second half display was not enough to prevent a third straight European Challenge Cup defeat against a resolute Toulon in their rearranged game at Kingsholm.

A second-minute penalty-try and another score from Thomas Salles put Toulon in early control.

Matt Gallagher's try made it 15-8 before Cheslin Kobe tightened the French side's grip.

Gallagher's second and Ted Hill's fine try gave Bath hope but Toulon held out.

It was an ultimately frustrating afternoon for Bath after Hill's score got them to within five points, only for a Dan Biggar penalty and carelessness with a throw into their own line-out that allowed Toulon's Adrien Warion to score and snuff out their hopes of a losing bonus point.

Defeat sees Bath drop out of the top six in Pool A, and they now need to win their final match to stand any chance of making the last 16.

More to follow.

Bath: Gallagher, Cokanasiga, Lawrence, Redpath, McConnochie, Bailey, B. Spencer; Morozov, Dunn, Rae, Atwood, Lee-Warner, Hill, Underhill, Bayliss.

Replacements: Annett, Boyce, Jonker, W. Spencer, Reid, Schreuder, Francis, Cloete.

Toulon: Salles, Kolbe, Paia'aua, Rabut, Luc, Biggar, Serin; Priso, Baubigny, Gigashvili, Halagahu, Alainu'uese, Lakafia, Ollivon, Coulon.

Replacements: Etrillard, Devaux, Brookes, Warion, Parisse, Danglot, West, Wainiqolo

Referee: Chris Busby