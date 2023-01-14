Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Johnny Matthews' try ensured a bonus point for Glasgow

European Challenge Cup: Perpignan v Glasgow Warriors Perpignan (12) 26 Tries: Sawailau, Seguela, Rodor, Tuilagi Cons: Rodor, Sawailau Glasgow Warriors (28) 40 Tries: Johnson, Gray, McDowall, Matthews, Smith, McKay Cons: Miotti, Weir, McDowall

Glasgow Warriors secured a place in the last 16 of the European Challenge Cup after securing their third pool win out of three against Perpignan.

Warriors had secured a bonus point by half-time following tries by Sam Johnson, Richie Gray, Stafford McDowall and Johnny Matthews.

Perpignan had crossed through Edward Sawailau and Nino Seguela.

The hosts' Matteo Rodor and Posolo Tuilagi and Glasgow's Ollie Smith and Josh McKay added second-half tries.

Franco Smith's Warriors host Bath in their final pool match on Friday and the knockout rounds will take place over the weekend of 31 March and 1 and 2 April.

Warriors made a less than ideal start when wing Smith was yellow carded for catching Boris Goutard around the neck. With Glasgow's depleted team stretched in defence, Rodor spotted Sawailau in space out wide and dinked a kick over the top for the wing to score. Rodor's conversion attempt was wide.

Glasgow responded at a lineout with McDowall finding a gap and feeding Johnson on his inside for the centre to cross. Domingo Miotti added the conversion.

Nino Seguela got the ball down ahead of McKay to swing the lead Perpignan's way once more, Rodor converting this time.

Smith had returned to the fray and slipped a couple of tackles before being hauled down just short of the Perpignan line. Glasgow recycled and Gray crashed over from close range. Duncan Weir, on for Miotti, kicked the visitors back in front.

Jamie Dobie fed his forwards as Glasgow continued to press and McDowall stepped past a tackle to go over. Weir stretched the advantage with the conversion.

And Warriors were gifted the chance to score another try when Victor Montgaillard's lineout throw flew over everyone's head and Matthews pounced. The hooker bounced off a couple of tacklers en route to Glasgow's bonus-point sealing try. Weir was accurate with the boot once again.

Glasgow were down to 14 again early in the second period when flanker Thomas Gordon, who had replaced Cameron Neild, was sin-binned following a no-arms tackle.

And Perpignan capitalised with Rodor holding off some tackles to score in the corner. The fly-half added the conversion.

But the visitors got quick ball to release Smith for their fifth try, with Weir missing the conversion, before McKay received in a wide position to get Glasgow over again. McDowall's kick took the lead to 21 points.

There was a third Warriors yellow card when Cole Forbes committed a high tackle and once again Perpignan scored. Tuilagi broke away from a maul to ground and secure a losing bonus point. Sawailau converted.

Perpignan: Goutard, Taumoepeau, Fernandez, Seguela, Sawailau, Rodor, Ecochard, Chiocci, Montgaillard, Fakatika, Chinarro, Mahu, Ramasibana, Bertheau, Moro.

Replacements: Tetrashvili for Chiocci (48), Jincharadze for Fakatika (48), Tuilagi for Chinarro (48), Bouthier for Ramasibana (69). Not Used: Tadjer, Perez, Desrues, Plana.

Glasgow Warriors: McKay, Forbes, McDowall, Johnson, Smith, Miotti, Dobie, McBeth, Matthews, Sordoni, Du Preez, Gray, Ferrie, Neild, Dempsey.

Replacements: Kennedy for Dobie (67), Fraser for Matthews (62), Berghan for Sordoni (48), Bean for Du Preez (48), Samuel for Gray (62), Gordon for Neild (48). Not Used: Bhatti, Weir. Sin Bin: Smith (2), Gordon (49), Forbes (68).