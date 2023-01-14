Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Owen Farrell's three-week ban means he will miss two European matches for Saracens

Captain Owen Farrell has been cleared to play in England's Six Nations opener against Scotland after he completes his ban for a dangerous tackle.

Saracen's Farrell was handed a four-week ban for a high tackle on Gloucester's Jack Clement on 6 January.

That will be reduced to three weeks if he completes the World Rugby coaching intervention programme.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) said he will be available for Saracens' game against Bristol Bears on 28 January.

England start their Six Nations campaign on 4 February when they take on Scotland at Twickenham.