Ireland international Mack Hansen is tackled by Abraham Papali’i

Heineken Champions Cup Connacht (33) 61 Tries: Porch, Bealham, Forde, Wootton 3, Oliver, Fitzgerald, Marmion Cons: Carty 8 Brive (5) 5 Tries: Fabien

Connacht ran in nine tries as they hammered Brive 61-5 in Galway and made it three wins out of three to top Pool A in the European Challenge Cup.

Scores from John Porch, Finlay Bealham and Cathal Forde, plus two Alex Wootton touchdowns, helped the Irish province to a 33-5 half-time lead.

Wootton, Conor Oliver, Conor Fitzgerald and Kieran Marmion crossed in the second half.

Jack Carty kicked eight conversions and Kevin Fabien scored Brive's only try.

The 56-point deficit is Brive's record defeat in Challenge Cup competition as Connacht secured a bonus-point win in difficult conditions.

The French side are still in search of their first win in the competition despite a strong domestic record.

Andy Friend's side got off to a flying start when Carty's opportunistic cross-field kick from a penalty found winger Porch, who collected and dotted down the opening try in the third minute.

Connacht's early domination continued with a try from prop Bealham, who added the finishing touches after a superb solo run from Mack Hansen.

A high-tempo passage of clever off-loads from Connacht created space for Cathal Forde to scamper over for Connacht's third try.

The misery continued for Brive with a quickfire double from centre Wootton who sealed the bonus point for the home side.

A well-taken consolation try just before the break from winger Fabien was against the run of play in a one-sided half.

Wootton completed his hat-trick in style shortly after the break, beating three defenders to crash over in the corner.

Brive's defence was in disarray and the floodgates had already opened as they struggled to cope with Connacht's relentless attack.

With the game over as a contest, Connacht continued to rub salt in the wounds, with a further three tries in the final quarter from Oliver, Fitzgerald and Marmion to seal an emphatic win for the hosts and a performance they will be delighted with.

Connacht: Hansen; Porch, Ralston, Forde, Wootton; Carty, C Reilly; Dooley, Heffernan, Bealham; J Murphy, N Murray, Prendergast, Oliver, Butler.

Replacements: Tierney-Martin, Duggan, Aungier, Fifita, Booth, Marmion, Daly, Fitzgerald.

Brive: Biasotto, Fabien, Douglas, Lee, Tirefort, Raffy, Lobzhanidze, Thompson-Stringer, Karkadze, Tuimauga, Zafra, Rixen, Voisin, Gue, Papali'i.

Replacements: Tronc, Fraissenon, Coria Marchetti, Matalaweru, Bedou, Carbonneau, Herve, Danovaro.

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR)