Toulouse's Emmanuel Meafou scored his side's second try in the victory at AJ Bell Stadium

Heineken Champions Cup: Sale Sharks v Toulouse Sale Sharks: (5) 5 Tries: Van der Merwe Toulouse: (3) 27 Tries: Meafou, Retiere Pens: Jaminet 5 Cons: Jaminet

Toulouse recovered to beat 14-man Sale Sharks for the second time in as many games and maintain their winning start in the Heineken Champions Cup.

Melvyn Jaminet kicked five penalties and Emmanuel Meafou and Arthur Retiere scored second-half tries as the five-time winners cruised into the last 16.

Sale started brightly and were rewarded with Akker van der Merwe's opening try at AJ Bell Stadium.

The hosts lost momentum when Cobus Wiese was shown a red card.

Sale's game-plan had to change after just six seconds when they lost both props, Simon McIntyre and Nick Schonert, to head injuries after they accidentally caught each other in the tackle. James Harper and Bevan Rodd replaced them.

Despite that early disruption, South African hooker Van der Merwe broke off the rolling maul and powered over to hand the hosts the lead, as Sale looked to avenge their 45-19 defeat in Toulouse in their previous Pool B game.

Sale were disciplined in defence but the game changed when Wiese was sent off for a no-arms tackle which made direct contact with Dorian Aldegheri's head as he attempted to clear out the ruck.

Jaminet's first penalty reduced the deficit to just two points as Sale stifled the Toulouse attack despite losing a player in the first half, before finding it more difficult after the break.

Toulouse were not at their attacking best but Jaminet kicked them 10 points clear. Then Meafou, who was named man of the match for his effective display, powered over for the visitors' first try and Retiere crossed for the second as Sale ran out of steam.

Three victories from their opening three games has secured a last-16 spot for Toulouse with one game to spare, while Sale will have to beat Ulster in their final pool match to stand any chance of qualification.

Line-ups

Sale: Carpenter; O'Flaherty, S James, Tuilagi, Reed; R Du Preez, Warr; McIntyre, Van der Merwe, Schonert, Wiese, Hill, Ross, B Curry (capt), JL Du Preez

Replacements: Ashman, Rodd, Harper, Beaumont, Dugdale, Quirke, Curtis, L James

Toulouse: Jaminet; Mallia, Barassi, Guitoune, Lebel; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Marchand, Aldegheri, Arnold, Meafou, Jelonch, Placines, Roumat

Replacements: Cramont, Neti, Faumuina, Brennan, Willis, Elstadt, Delibes, Retiere