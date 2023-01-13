Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Martin Gleeson played rugby league for Great Britain and England

England's Rugby Football Union has confirmed that Martin Gleeson will leave his role as attack coach.

Nick Evans was appointed attack coach earlier in January after Steve Borthwick was named as the side's new head coach, but no update was given on Gleeson at that time.

Ex-Great Britain rugby league centre Gleeson joined in August 2021, when Eddie Jones was England's head coach.

Gleeson said: "It's been a pleasure to represent my country again."

RFU executive director of performance rugby Conor O'Shea said: "We'd like to thank Martin for his contribution and hard work at England Rugby and we wish him the very best for the future."

Evans says he wants to bring "clarity and confidence" to an England attack that has struggled in recent years.

The Harlequins coach has joined the national set-up on a short-term deal for the 2023 Six Nations, which begins on 4 February.