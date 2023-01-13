Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

London Irish lost 34-14 to Stormers when they travelled to Cape Town in 2022

Heineken Champions Cup Venue: GTech Community Stadium, Brentford Date: Sunday, 15 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT

London Irish have made four changes for their must-win Heineken Champions Cup game against DHL Stormers on Sunday.

Luca Morisi will move to outside centre for the match at GTech Community Stadium as Benhard van Rensburg starts at 12.

Api Ratuniyarawa starts in the second row, with Juan Martin Gonzalez included in the back row.

Irish are 11th in Pool B after two losses and the top eight in each of two pools advance to the last 16.

Stormers are fifth in the pool and have handed a first start to lock Connor Evans, with Junior Pokomela starting at flanker.

Line-ups

London Irish: Loader; Cinti, Morisi, Van Rensburg, Hassell-Collins; Jennings, White; Goodrick-Clarke, Willemse, Chawatama, Ratuniyarawa, Simmons, Gonzalez, Pearson, Rogerson (capt).

Replacements: Ruiz, Fischetti, Parker, Munga, Basham, Cunningham-South, Powell, Dykes.

DHL Stormers: Willemse; Hartzenberg, Nel, Du Plessis, Davids; Libbok, De Wet; Kitshoff (capt), Dweba, Fouche, Evans, Orie, Fourie, Pokomela, Dayimani.

Replacements: Venter, Vermaak, Harris, Miller, Dixon, Engelbrecht, Ungerer, Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

Match officials

Referee: Ludovic Cayre (France)

Assistant referees: Pierre-Baptiste Nuchy and Stephane Crapoix (both France)

TMO: Eric Briquet-Campin (France)