Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Hooker Jamie George will captain Saracens in the absence of Owen Farrell

Heineken Champions Cup Venue: StoneX Stadium, Barnet Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 20:00 GMT

Alex Goode will take banned fly-half Owen Farrell's place in the starting line-up for Saracens' Heineken Champions Cup game against Lyon.

England captain Farrell has been banned for four weeks for a dangerous tackle.

Elliot Daly fills in for Goode at full-back, with Ivan van Zyl at scrum-half, Sean Maitland on the wing and Nick Tompkins starting at 12 on Saturday.

Three-time champions Saracens are third in Pool A after two wins from two, while Lyon are 10th.

That means the French side - who Saracens beat 28-20 when they travelled to France - are out of the qualification places currently.

The top eight teams from each of the two pools advance to the last 16 after four rounds of group games.

Line-ups

Saracens: Daly, Malins, Lozowski, Tompkins, Maitland, Goode, Van Zyl; Mako Vunipola, George (capt), Riccioni, Itoje, Tizard, Christie, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Mawi, Judge, Isiekwe, Dan, Davies, Manu Vunipola, Lewington.

Lyon: Dumortier; Tuisova, Maraku, Godwin, Veredamu; Smith, Pelissie; Kaabeche, Marchand, Gomez-Kodela, Kpoku, Mayanavanua, Cretin, Sobela, Botha.

Replacements: Coltman, Taofifenua, Bamba, William, Goujon, Saginadze, Doussain, Arnold.

Match officials

Referee: Andrea Piardi (Italy)

Assistant referees: Alex Frasson and Manuel Bottino (Italy)

TMO: Matteo Liperini (Italy)