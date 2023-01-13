Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Henry Slade has 52 England caps

Heineken Champions Cup Venue: Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT

England centre Henry Slade will take on the Exeter captaincy from injured hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie for the side's Heineken Champions Cup game against Bulls in Pretoria.

Cowan-Dickie will have surgery on an ankle injury and Chiefs say the timeline for his return is unknown.

Jack Innard will take Cowan-Dickie's place in the front row for the 2020 champions on Saturday.

Former Bulls forward Jannes Kirsten is included among the Exeter replacements.

Exeter are second in Pool A after wins against Bulls and Castres, with the South African debutants also inside the top-eight qualification places as they sit seventh.

Chiefs beat Bulls 44-14 at Sandy Park but Exeter boss Rob Baxter said "we're expecting a much different Bulls side than came to us last month".

It will be a much-altered Bulls side, with 12 changes to the XV defeated in Exeter.

Line-ups

Bulls: Arendse; Moodie, Simelane, Vorster, Kriel; Smith, Burger; Steenekamp, Grobbelaar, Smith, Vermaak, Nortje (capt), Van Staden, Carr, Louw.

Replacements: Du Plessis, Smith, Klopper, Swanepoel, Steenkamp, Papier, Goosen, Mapoe.

Exeter: Hodge; Nowell, Slade (capt), Kata, Woodburn; J Simmonds, S Maunder; Sio, Innard, Williams, Dunne, Jenkins, Ewers, Tshiunza, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Yeandle, Kenny, Iosefa-Scott, Kirsten, Fisilau, J Maunder, Skinner, O'Loughlin.

Match officials

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Assistant referees: Thomas Charabas and Jonathan Gasnier (both France)

TMO: Philippe Bonhoure (France)