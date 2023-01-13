Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Leinster's Hugo Keenan will make his 50th appearance for the province on Saturday

Heineken Champions Cup Venue: Kingsholm, Gloucester Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.

Gloucester will bid to keep their Heineken Champions Cup campaign alive with a strong side named to face four-time champions Leinster on Saturday.

George Barton comes in at full-back and Seb Atkinson at centre in the only two changes for the Cherry and Whites.

There are eight changes for Leinster, with full-back Hugo Keenan making his 50th appearance for the province.

Captain Garry Ringrose returns, with Jordan Larmour and Jimmy O'Brien joining Keenan in the back three.

Gloucester hooker George McGuigan will make his Champions Cup debut, with Michael Milne, Brian Deeny and Liam Turner set to do the same for the 2022 finalists off the bench.

Cian Healy is also among the Leinster replacements and could make his 100th European appearance.

An inexperienced Gloucester side lost 57-0 in Dublin in round two of the competition and are eighth in Pool A after beating Bordeaux-Begles 22-17 in their opener.

Leinster are unbeaten this season and top of the pool having also beaten Racing 92.

The best eight sides from each of two groups advance to the last 16 after four group fixtures.

Gloucester head coach George Skivington told BBC Radio 5 Live playing Leinster in the Champions Cup "is as big a challenge as you get in domestic rugby".

Line-ups

Gloucester: Barton; May, Harris, Atkinson, Thorley; Carreras, Meehan; Rapava-Ruskin, McGuigan, Gotovtsev, Clarke, Alemanno, Ackermann, Ludlow (capt), Morgan.

Replacements: Blake, Elrington, Knight, Jordan, Clement, Varney, Twelvetrees, Seabrook.

Leinster: Keenan; Larmour, Ringrose (capt), Osborne, O'Brien; Byrne, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Ala'alatoa, Molony, Ryan, Baird, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Kelleher, Milne, Healy, Deeny, Conan, McCarthy, Byrne, Turner.

Match officials

Referee: Pierre Brousset (France)

Assistant referees: Vincent Blasco Baque and Flavien Hourquet (both France)

TMO: Denis Grenouillet (France)