Ireland scrum-half Murray has come off the bench in the last two Munster United Rugby Championship games

Heineken Champions Cup Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

Conor Murray has been dropped from Munster's starting team for the visit of Northampton Saints in the Heineken Champions Cup on Saturday.

Craig Casey replaces Irish centurion Murray at scrum-half with prop Roman Salanoa making his first European start in a much-changed Munster side.

Saints have made four changes as they seek a first win in the competition.

England stalwart Courtney Lawes returns to the back row, while 20-year-old Fin Smith starts at fly-half.

Lock David Ribbans is back from injury and Rory Hutchinson starts at inside centre as Saints bid for a first victory at Thomond Park.

There are nine changes in all for Munster, with Joey Carbery, Jack Crowley and captain Peter O'Mahony all recalled.

Antoine Frisch, Calvin Nash, Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and Tadgh Beirne also return with Gavin Coombes moving from the second row to number eight.

Murray, who won his 100th cap for Ireland in the autumn internationals, has appeared from the bench in Munster's past two United Rugby Championship games.

The top eight sides from two 12-team pools will advance to the last 16. Munster are sixth in Pool B, having won 17-6 at Franklin's Gardens in the reverse fixture, while Northampton are 12th after losing their opening two matches.

Line-ups

Munster: Haley; Nash, Frisch, Crowley, Daly; Carbery, Casey; Kilcoyne, N Scannell, Salanoa, Kleyn, Beirne, O'Donoghue, O'Mahony (capt), Coombes.

Replacements: Buckley, Wycherley, Ryan, Hodnett, Kendellen, Patterson, R Scannell, Coombes.

Northampton: Furbank; Freeman, Proctor, Hutchinson, Ramm; F Smith, Mitchell; A Waller, Haywood, Hill, Ribbans, Moon, Salakaia-Loto, Lawes, Ludlam (capt).

Replacements: R Smith, E Waller, Petch, Coles, Scott-Young, Braley, Dingwall, Skosan.

Match officials

Referee: Tual Trainini (France)

Assistant referees: Adrien Descottes and Christophe Bultet (both France)

TMO: Eric Gauzins (France)