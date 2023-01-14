Both sides had to contend with a strong wind and heavy rain

Heineken Champions Cup La Rochelle (0) 7 Tries : Sclavi Ulster (0) 3 Pen: Doak

Ulster suffered another hugely deflating last-gasp defeat as holders La Rochelle scored a converted try with the final play of the game to win the European Champions Cup tie 7-3.

A second-half Nathan Doak penalty looked like earning the visitors their first European win of the campaign.

However, there was heartbreak for Dan McFarland's men as Joel Sclavi crossed in the 80th minute for the hosts.

Under-pressure Ulster have now lost six of their last seven matches.

Both sides played out a fierce battle in extremely challenging conditions with a strong wind and lashing rain throughout at the Stade Marcel-Deflandre stadium.

Ulster worked tirelessly in defence for the last 15 minutes to keep out the holders, but their decision to kick for touch from a late penalty proved pivotal as it led to a drive from the forwards that set up prop Sclavi to score from close range.

It was a cruel on McFarland's side, sporting eight changes from last week's United Rugby Championship defeat by Benetton, after the amount of effort they put in to grabbing then defending their slender lead.

They had a try disallowed late in a tight and tense first half, during which they had the strong wind behind them, having just missed a good opportunity for five points minutes earlier.

Head coach McFarland said during the build-up to the game that he has full belief in his processes as the head coach despite the club's poor form - and, despite losing twice to La Rochelle and once to Sale Sharks in their opening three Pool B games, they could still qualify for the knockout stages of the European competition with victory over Sale in Belfast next weekend.

They will hope to have captain Iain Henderson fit for that encounter after he appeared to limp off when substituted just after the hour in La Rochelle.

Ulster: Lowry, Lyttle, Moore, Marshall, Stockdale, Madigan, Doak; Rory Sutherland, Herring, Toomaga-Allen, Alan O'Connor, Treadwell, Henderson (capt), Timoney, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Andrew, O'Sullivan, Warwick, Sheridan, McCann, McDonald, Burns, McIlroy.

La Rochelle: Paiva, Lagrange, Colombe Reazel, Dillane, Picquette, Bourdeau, Boudehent; Alldritt, (capt), Berjoni, Hastoy, Boudehent, Favre, Seuteni, Thomas, Dulin.

Replacements: Lespiaucq, Wardi, Sclavi, Sazy, Hatherell, Kerr-Barlow, Popelin, Rhule.

More to follow.