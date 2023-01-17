Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Jonathan Thomas played 67 internationals for Wales after making his debut in 2003

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has added ex-forward and Worcester coach Jonathan Thomas to his backroom team.

Thomas, 40, will have responsibility for the contact area.

Alex King and Mike Forshaw have replaced Stephen Jones and Gethin Jenkins, while Neil Jenkins and Jonathan Humphreys remain in post.

"I'm delighted and honoured to be part of the coaching team," said Thomas, who played in every Wales game during the 2005 and 2008 Grand Slam successes.

"As a passionate Welshman, my dream and ambition growing up was to play for Wales.

"Since finishing playing and going into coaching my ambition has been to become part of the international coaching set-up."

Thomas featured in two World Cups and played for Swansea, Ospreys and Worcester during a 14-year career that ended in 2015 when he was diagnosed with epilepsy.

He left his Worcester role in January 2022 and joined Championship side Ealing Trailfinders as a forwards consultant in September.

"Being successful and inspiring our great country is what it's all about and I'm determined to support and help make a difference to the players and staff," Thomas said.