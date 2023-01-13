Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Josh Adams scored a try in each half of Cardiff's 47-10 win at Newcastle in December

Challenge Cup: Cardiff v Newcastle Venue: Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 15 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

Cardiff Rugby make eight changes to take on Newcastle Falcons in their top versus bottom European Challenge Cup pool game on Sunday.

Liam Williams and Rey Lee-lo are both ruled out after head injuries, with centre Mason Grady promoted to the starting XV.

Newcastle also make eight changes with centre Pete Lucock back from injury, one of four changes behind the scrum.

Spain lock Josh Peters is among four changes in the pack.

Tom Marshall comes into the back row, while Charlie Maddison and Richard Palframan start in the front row after coming on in Falcons' 45-26 Premiership win against Leicester Tigers.

There are also returns for fly-half Tian Schoeman, centre Ben Stevenson and full-back Elliott Obatoyinbo.

Cardiff's lengthy absentee list also includes Dillon Lewis, Tomos Williams, Dmitri Arhip, Lopeti Timani, Josh Navidi, Willis Halaholo, Max Llewellyn, Theo Cabango and flanker Thomas Young who has been ruled out for three months with a calf injury.

With Wales full-back Williams ruled out by the head impact injury suffered in last week's 22-28 defeat at home to Scarlets, Josh Adams switches to 15, with his position on the left wing taken by Jason Harries.

Grady replaces Lee-lo alongside Ben Thomas in midfield, while experienced internationals Lloyd Williams and Rhys Priestland come in as the half-back pairing.

Props Corey Domachowski and Keiron Assiratti are recalled either side of hooker Kirby Myhill who is the only unchanged member of the front row.

Teddy Williams replaces Timani in the second row, while Ellis Jenkins is handed the number seven jersey to replace Young.

Cardiff - who have a final group game in Brive next week - top Pool A with two wins out of two but since December's cup successes have lost two out of three Welsh derbies in the United Rugby Championship.

"We were disappointed to lose two home derbies recently but this competition gives us a change of focus and an opportunity to compete for silverware," said director of rugby Dai Young.

"Our victory up in Newcastle at the beginning of last month was one of our more complete performances and that is what we need to get back towards.

"We have selected a strong side and the target for us now is to secure a home fixture in the last 16. The club has a good history in this competition and we want to go as far as possible.

"So these next two fixtures in Europe are really important both in terms of giving us the best possible chance in the competition but also to regain some confidence and momentum to take back into the league."

Falcons are bottom of the 10-team pool, having lost their other Challenge Cup tie at Connacht.

Head coach Dave Walder said: "We've spoken as a group about the fact we want to qualify for the next round of the competition even though we've lost our opening two games, and this is therefore a really important match for us.

"We were disappointed in the home leg, more so by the manner of the performance rather than the result because we just didn't fire any bullets.

"It's important that we go down to Cardiff and challenge them, and if we do that then we'll see where it takes us."

Cardiff: Adams; Lane, Grady, Thomas, Harries; Priestland, Lloyd Williams; Domachowski, Myhill, Assiratti, Davies, Teddy Williams, Turnbull (capt), Jenkins, Faletau

Replacements: Daniel, Carré, Davies-King, Ratti, Botham, Bevan, Evans, Millard

Newcastle: Obatoyinbo; Radwan, Orlando, Lucock, Stevenson; Schoeman, Stuart; Brocklebank, Maddison, Palframan, Peterson, Peters, Graham (capt), Marshall, Fearns.

Replacements: Walker, Mulipola, Tampin, Dalton, Rubiolo, Young, Thomas, Stephens

Referee: Vivien Praderie (France)

Assistant referees: Herve Lasausa & Thierry Mallet (France)

TMO: Aurelie Groizeleau (France)