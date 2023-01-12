Tom Willis: Saracens sign former Wasps back row
Premiership club Saracens have agreed a deal to sign former Wasps back row Tom Willis from the start of next season.
The 23-year-old joined French Top 14 side Bordeaux Begles in November after Wasps went into administration and were suspended from the top flight.
Willis, a former captain of England Under-20s, is the younger brother of Toulouse and England flanker Jack.
Sarries have not disclosed the length of his contract at the StoneX Stadium, but describe the deal as "long-term".
"He is a player that we have admired for a long time," Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall told the club website.
"We are confident that he will be a huge success here over the coming years."