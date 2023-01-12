Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

George North has played 109 internationals for Wales

Heineken Champions Cup: Ospreys v Montpellier Venue: Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport online, Radio Wales FM/DAB (south west Wales). Match report on the BBC Sport website and app.

Ospreys say George North is fit for selection for the Heineken Champions Cup match against Montpellier.

North, 30, needed surgery to fix four fractures around his left eye and cheekbone in the defeat against Leicester on 11 December, 2022.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth says Rhys Webb, Alex Cuthbert, Adam Beard, Jac Morgan and Owen Williams are also available.

The Wales quintet missed the United Rugby Championship defeat by Leinster.

North has started the past seven matches for Wales at outside centre.

"It's good to get him back," said Booth.

"The greater the standing of the player, the more authority they command, and George is one of those.

"He's been there and done it as a 100-cap international player, so when he talks people listen.

"He knows his performance has to stand up but it's good for these young players to be around people like that, because it makes a difference."

Booth is sweating on the fitness of centre Keiran Williams and back row duo Ethan Roots and Morgan Morris, while wing Mat Protheroe has been ruled out with a broken arm.

"We have a few dents around the back row," added Booth.

"Ethan Roots went off early (against Leinster), Morgan Morris had a dent but we are hoping will be okay.

"Keiran Williams we are waiting to see what happens with him. He has been an unbelievable player for us over the last month or so and epitomises our upturn, so we are seeing whether he can make it.

"Mat Protheroe went off with a broken arm (against Leinster) which is devastating for him as he has just got back. That is the attritional nature of rugby."

Ospreys defeated Montpellier in France before Christmas after losing the opening European game against Leicester.