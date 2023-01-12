Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Richard Wigglesworth took the reins at Leicester when Steve Borthwick was made England head coach

Heineken Champions Cup Venue: Stade Marcel-Michelin, France Date: Friday, 13 January Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.

Richard Wigglesworth has made seven changes as Leicester look to bounce back from recent Premiership defeats and continue their successful European campaign at Clermont.

The Tigers suffered heavy losses to Newcastle and Sale in their last two league outings.

But Leicester beat Ospreys and Clermont in the Heineken Champions Cup before Wigglesworth replaced Steve Borthwick.

Clermont are without France wing Damian Penaud because of a hamstring injury.

Following Borthwick's appointment as England head coach, Wigglesworth will take charge of his first European game having served as a replacement scrum-half in the earlier two fixtures.

Captain Ben Youngs will equal Leicester's Champions Cup appearance record as the scrum-half earns his 74th cap for the club in the competition - moving level with the mark set by Geordan Murphy.

Charlie Atkinson moves to full-back for the Tigers and makes his first European start for the side along with South Africa fly-half Handre Pollard, as Freddie Steward starts on the right wing.

James Whitcombe and Joe Heyes are the starting props, Cameron Henderson comes into the second row and Sean Jansen makes his first European start for Leicester at number eight.

Centre Dan Kelly will earn his 50th cap for the Tigers.

Leicester are third in Pool B, while Clermont are eighth after one win against South African side DHL Stormers.

Friday will be both teams' penultimate pool-stage match, with the top eight sides from each of two 12-team pools qualifying for the last 16.

Line-ups

Clermont: Newsome; Delguy, Tiberghien, Simone, Raka; Belleau, Jauneau; Bibi Biziwu, Pelissie, Slimani, Jedrasiak, Amatosero, Cancoriet, Fischer, Lee.

Replacements: Fourcade, Beria, Kubriashvili, Annandale, Tixeront, Bezy, Plisson, Moala.

Leicester: Atkinson; Steward, Scott, Kelly, Simmons; Pollard, Youngs (capt); Whitcombe, Clare, Heyes, Wells, Henderson, Chessum, Reffell, Jansen.

Replacements: Taufete's, Cronin, Hurd, Cracknell, Ilione, Van Poortvliet, Gopperth, Potter.

Match officials

Referee: Frank Murphy (Ireland)

Assistant referees: Andrew Cole and Paul Haycock (Both Ireland)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (Ireland)