From the section Rugby Union

Ben Carter has won nine caps for Wales since making his debut in a man of the match performance against Canada in June 2021

European Challenge Cup: Pau v Dragons Venue: Stade du Hameau Date: Friday, 13 January Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on Radio Wales Sport, report and reaction on BBC Sport online and app

Wales lock Ben Carter returns as Dragons go in search of their first win in this season's Challenge Cup against Pau.

The 21-year-old has been out for a month with an ankle injury, but is fit to be named as a replacement.

Taine Basham is back in the starting XV, along with fly-half Will Reed, wing Ashton Hewitt and prop Rob Evans.

Dragons have not won since the end of October despite making an encouraging start to the season under Dai Flanagan.

The Welsh region drew their first Pool B match 31-31 away to Lions, before losing 27-21 to Pau at Rodney Parade last month.

Those results leave them sixth in the table, two places below Pau, who lost 21-16 to Cheetahs in round one.

The six highest-ranked clubs in each qualifying pool, plus two clubs dropping from the Heineken Champions Cup, qualify for the knockout stages.

Flanagan has made four changes to the side beaten by Bulls in the United Rugby Championship, with Ollie Griffiths moving to number eight to accommodate Basham at openside flanker.

There are also recalls for Aaron Wainwright, Jack Dixon, Josh Reynolds, Luke Yendle, Che Hope and JJ Hanrahan on the bench.

With Wales head coach Warren Gatland naming his Six Nations squad on Tuesday, this could be the last opportunity for players to impress.

Dragons forwards Coach Luke Narraway said: "It's all in our hands over the next two weeks in this competition and we need good performances if we are to make the knockout stages.

"Any French side you play is usually built on large men in the pack. That will be no different this week.

"We had a taste of that when we played them at home, and we did well in certain aspects up front. Hopefully we can provide a good platform for the boys behind."

Pau: Théo Attissogbe; Vincent Pinto, Yvan Reilhac, Nathan Decron, Daniel Ikpefan; Thibault Debaes, Clovis Lebail (Capt); Siegfried Fisiihoi, Romain Ruffenach, Nicolas Corato, Hugo Auradou, Fabrice Metz, Sacha Zegueur, Thibaut Hamonou, Brent Liufau.

Replacements: Youri Delhommel, Ignacio Calles, Siate Tokolahi, Jimi Maximin, Martin Puech, Alexis Levron, Axel Desperes, Mathias Colombet.

Dragons: Jordan Williams; Rio Dyer, Steff Hughes (capt), Max Clark, Ashton Hewitt; Will Reed, Lewis Jones; Rob Evans, Bradley Roberts, Chris Coleman, Joe Davies, George Nott, Sean Lonsdale, Taine Basham, Ollie Griffiths.

Replacements: Brodie Coghlan, Josh Reynolds, Luke Yendle, Ben Carter, Aaron Wainwright, Che Hope, JJ Hanrahan, Jack Dixon.

Match officials

Referee: Eoghan Cross (Ire)

Assistants: Jonny Erskine (Ire) and Keane Davison (Ire)

Television match official: Leo Colgan (Ire)