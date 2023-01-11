Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Simon Kerrod moved to Harlequins in 2019 from Worcester

Harlequins prop Simon Kerrod has signed a new deal with the club to stay until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 30-year-old tight-head signed for Quins in 2019 having previously played for Jersey and Worcester.

He has made 88 appearances for the Premiership club since, including 14 this season.

Kerrod was born in South Africa and was called up to the England training squad in 2020, although did not go on to make his international debut.

"I am loving my time at Harlequins. It is a special environment with a great bunch of people who genuinely care for each other," Kerrod said.

"It's the best team culture I've been part of because it's genuine and comes from within the group."