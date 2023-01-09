Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Will Crane's first-half try set Cornish Pirates on their way against Doncaster

Cornish Pirates joint-head coach Gavin Cattle says his side's hard work on the training field led to a "deserved" bonus-point win over Doncaster.

The victory was the Pirates' first in the Championship since the end of October and ended a three-game losing streak in the league.

Pirates moved up two places to seventh in the Championship thanks to the win.

"I know it's one much-needed win, but we're not going to get too carried away with it," Cattle told BBC Cornwall.

"The supporters don't get the benefit of seeing what we do week in, week out and we've arrived at this point because we deserve it.

"We haven't stopped working, we haven't been crying over spilt milk, we've got what we deserved with some performances, but it's something to build on, something to think back on and recollect."

The Pirates will hope to take the momentum from the win into Friday's match with eighth-placed Nottingham at the Mennaye as they aim for back-to-back league wins for the first time since the opening two rounds of the season.

"We've been desperate for a win for quite a while now and it hasn't been through a lack of trying.

"Winning matters, winning affects moods, and I know it's an obvious thing to say in professional sport.

"But today we needed that and we've got to keep that hunger and keep that motivation, but more importantly confidence in what we do."